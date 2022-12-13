Inquest finds two MSP inmates died by non-criminal means

Two inmates who died at the Montana State Prison in the last 13 months died by non-criminal means, a jury found.

Powell County Attorney Kathryn McEnery on Tuesday issued a press release about the coroner's inquest conducted in October. Such proceedings are required when a person dies in custody but not by a diagnosed disease or medical condition.

Christopher Ray Furlong died March 16 from acute intoxication from methamphetamine and Venlafaxine, an antidepressant, according to his death certificate. Furlong was 60.

In an inquest held Oct. 5 in Powell County and overseen by county coroner Heather Gregory, the jury concluded Furlong's death, a combination of drug use with cardiovascular disease, was an accident, according to the press release.

The Montana Department of Corrections on Tuesday said it conducted a thorough investigation of the case but was unable to identify the source of the contraband. The prison is equipped with mail and body scanners, and staff conduct regular searches of prison units, including the use of drug dogs, spokesperson Carolynn Bright said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, individuals attempting to get drugs past the DOC’s safeguards are extremely creative, and it is not uncommon for prison staff to discover different manners in which this illegal activity is occurring," Bright said. "The safety and security of staff and inmates within our facilities is of utmost importance to the department."

The jury also considered the death of Michael Wayne George, who was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 26, 2021. He was 55.

After testimony from a Department of Corrections investigator, a medical examiner, physician, nurse and a correctional officer, the jury determined George died from a "cardiopulmonary incident."

Because George did not have a prior diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, the manner of his death was officially ruled "undetermined," rather than a natural death.

Due to the conclusion that George died by "non-criminal means," undetermined in this case does not mean unresolved, McEnery said in a phone interview Tuesday. The "undetermined" finding is a more practical label than accidental or natural, she said.

Thirteen people have died in DOC custody this year, including Furlong. McEnery said three of the deaths — that of John Shurtliff on June 5, Brandon Ferguson on July 2 and Jason Pearson on Nov. 14 — will be addressed at an inquest hearing tentatively scheduled for March.