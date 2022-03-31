Inmates sue Lake County over jail conditions

The dangerous and unsanitary conditions of the Lake County jail violate inmates' constitutional rights, a lawsuit filed by 38 of them alleged this week.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Missoula is a consolidation of several cases against Lake County officials, alleging inmates are required to sleep on the floor, lack access to hot water and live with insects in the facility, as well as mold on the surfaces and mattresses.

The jail, according to the inmates' court filing, has no reasonable plan to ensure inmate safety in the event of a fire, nor does it have "appropriate fire alarm systems, emergency protocols and fire suppression equipment."

“The conditions in the Lake County jail evidence not only disrespect for inmates’ constitutional rights but disregard for their humanity,” said Constance Van Kley, Litigation Director at Upper Seven Law, which represents the plaintiffs along with Timothy Bechtold from Bechtold Law Firm in Missoula. “These discriminatory, dangerous conditions are unlawful, and they need to change.”

The lead plaintiff in the case is Aloysius Black Crow.

The class action suit, filed Monday, arrives on the heels of Lake County's own outreach to the state in February, seeking funding to fill a financial hole created by a law enforcement system unique to the Flathead Reservation.

Lake County's executive administrative assistant said Tuesday county officials have declined to comment on the lawsuit. However, Lake County officials held up some of the same examples of infrastructure woes when requesting the state to assist funding.

Lake County's attorneys put together a video to present its case for additional state funding to assist law enforcement needs.

"The lack of funding has really caused a problem for the sheriff's office to operate, for the court to prosecute and for the jail to house people that need to be housed," Sheriff Don Bell said in the video. "It's very serious at this point, where we really need some help from the state."

John Todd, detention center supervising officer in Lake County, described the conditions from within the jail, pointing to the same conditions laid out in Black Crow's complaint in federal court.

"I'm putting 14 violent people, (aggravated) assaults, homicide, I'm putting them into one block," Todd said. "Staff is threatened on a daily basis, we've had numerous fights where inmates have gotten hurt and had to go to the hospital with facial fractures, broken jaws.

"Due to how antiquated our jail is, we can't get parts for these doors anymore so we can't lock these blocks down," Todd said.

In its bid for additional state funding in February, Lake County pointed to a unique arrangement called Public Law 280, in which the county and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai collaborate to handle felony crimes committed by tribal members. This agreement keeps arrests, investigations and prosecutions within the hands of local officials, rather than federal agencies like the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI. But it also gives Lake County an outsized role in law enforcement considering how county services are funded through local taxes. The agreement, signed in 1963, was struck between the state of Montana and the CSKT, but the state has never contributed to the county's funding to carry out the law enforcement arrangement, which Lake County argued has become an unfunded mandate to the tune of $4 million annually.

Lake County sent a letter to the Gov. Greg Gianforte in February asking for a meeting to discuss options for securing the funding, particularly in light of a projected $950 million budget surplus. The letter asked the governor to meet with the county within 60 days or potentially face litigation.

Rob Bell, one of the attorneys representing Lake County in the matter, said Thursday the county has been in contact with the Governor's Office, and is for now on track to avoid litigation.

"The Governor's Office has reached out and we are in the process of setting up a meeting of the involved stakeholders and are positive about working toward a resolution," Bell said. "It feels like everybody wants to work together to figure this out."

But the inmates' federal lawsuit alleges violation of their rights committed by more than just dismal infrastructure conditions. Inmates are required to pay $10 in order to request medical care, according to the court filing, regardless of insurance status, tribal membership and access to personal funds. "Inmates are charged even when they do not see a licensed practitioner," the filing states. Attorneys argue this violates a provision of the Hellgate Treaty of 1855, which guaranteed tribal members the right to adequate and cost-free medical care.

The suit also alleges Native American inmates are denied the ability to practice religious ceremonies, alleging a violation of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, as well as the Montana Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The state religious statute was passed by the Montana Legislature and signed into law by Gianforte last year.

Van Kley, representing those incarcerated in Lake County, said Thursday its unclear what bearing Lake County's dispute with the state will play into the inmates' case.

“The county and the state are going to have to figure it out,” Van Kley said Thursday. “But whoever is ultimately responsible here has dropped the ball in a pretty major way and a way in which some very vulnerable people are being denied human rights.”

The lawsuit seeks a judge's order requiring the county to implement a remediation plan to correct the conditions at the jail, and to award the Native inmates damages for for charging them to request medical care while jailed.

