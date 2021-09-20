Initiative on nuclear facility approvals OK'd for signature-gathering

Skees said Monday his plans to oppose the referendum includes raising funds and creating a committee to publicly face off against the People's Power League. He said his support goes to smaller and more advanced nuclear reactors and not something like the facilities that suffered disasters in Fukushima, Japan in 2011 and Chernobyl in Soviet Ukraine in 1986. Skees pointed to the shriveling demand for Montana coal as reason to embrace nuclear, but said claims about "two-headed cows and massive amounts of water" usage would prevent forward motion on nuclear development.

"I can't wait to battle her on the doorsteps to convince Montanans that clean, nuclear power is the future of Montana," Skees said in a phone interview.

In order for a referendum to reach the ballot in the 2022 election, petitioners must gather signatures totaling up to at least 5% of the qualified electors in the state, including at least 5% in each of the at least 34, or one-third, of the legislative districts. With 752,538 registered voters in the 2020 election, the People's Power League would need roughly 37,630 signatures to reach the ballot in 2022.

The proposed referendum is the first of 11 ballot issues submitted to the Montana Secretary of State's Office to be approved for signature-gathering.

