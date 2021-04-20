Infrastructure bills advance in the Montana Senate

The Montana Senate on Tuesday endorsed a raft of legislation containing $582 million for infrastructure projects throughout the state.

Mostly separate from the recent infusion of federal infrastructure funding the state is poised to receive, the nine bills moving through the Senate deal primarily with state funds and previously available federal money — although some of the legislation now includes dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March.

Sen. Mike Cuffe, a Eureka Republican and vice chair of the joint Long-Range Planning Appropriations Subcommittee, carried the entire legislative package in Senate, all of which had originated in the House. Another member of that panel, Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, took note of the relatively harmonious nature of the committee’s work amid what has at times been a bitterly partisan session.

“When it comes to our state infrastructure, in the next few bills you’re going to hear today, it’s really just such a wonderful bipartisan and collaborative effort,” Boldman said. “Every once in a while there’s some good news here, and these bills are just great for our state, and I think it’s some much-needed relief for our infrastructure around the state.”