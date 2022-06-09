Incumbent legislators fend off primary challenges across Montana

KALISPELL — No incumbent lawmakers fell to primary election challenges on Tuesday, according to preliminary results, while both the moderate and conservative factions of the state’s GOP claimed some significant victories.

The Republican stronghold of Flathead County was the site of some of the most pitched primary battles for the state’s dominant party.

Rep. John Fuller, a hard-line Republican from Whitefish, narrowly beat back a candidate with support from GOP moderates to advance to the general election. He’s running for the open seat being vacated by termed-out Senate President Mark Blasdel, of Kalispell.

“I ran on my record, I ran on my ties to the community through my years of teaching,” Fuller said after Wednesday-morning results from Flathead County showed him finishing ahead by 13 percentage points.

Asked about that record, Fuller’s first mention was of House Bill 112, legislation he sponsored in 2021 that bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports in Montana. The law has been panned by civil liberties advocates who call it discriminatory. But Fuller said in his heavily Republican district, it resonated with primary voters.

Of the 126 legislative seats up for reelection this year, 26 of those races ended when the registration period did, with just one candidate filing. Most of those are reliably Republican districts, although three Democrats also face no primary or general election opponent. Primaries took place in 41 of the state's legislative districts this year — 31 for Republicans and 13 for Democrats.

A dozen legislative seats were decided by the primaries, consisting entirely of Republican candidates. The GOP held a 31-19 majority in the Senate and a 67-33 majority in the House last session.

One of the highest-profile matchups in the state saw sitting Reps. Barry Usher and Geraldine Custer vying for Colstrip Sen. Duane Ankney’s open seat. Custer is an ideological ally of Ankney, a long-time legislator known for working with Democrats to pass major bipartisan initiatives over the years. But she was easily defeated by Usher, a majority whip who consistently voted with the party’s right wing.

Republican legislative primaries were much more of a mixed bag this year than in 2020, when right-wing candidates succeeded both at the statewide level and in knocking off three incumbent lawmakers seen as insufficiently loyal to the party.

This primary, however, right-wing challenges to several relatively moderate incumbent Republicans failed. Reps. David Bedey of Hamilton, Ross Fitzerald of Fairfield, Denley Loge of St. Regis, Marta Bertoglio of Clancy, Greg Frazier of Deer Lodge, and Sen. Russ Tempel of Chester all kept their seats. None face opponents in the general election.

Loge defeated construction business owner Randy Mitchell by a two-to-one ratio, securing another term representing a district spanning Mineral County and portions of Sanders and Missoula counties. Mitchell poured nearly $7,000 into his campaign, and financed a “Red Pill Festival” in St. Regis last summer, where he announced his campaign and gathered with other speakers who promoted right-wing conspiracy theories.

“Some people see that as being a little too far right for what they want representing them,” Loge said Wednesday. “The way I do it is, I vote the bill. I’m not siding with the Democrats or the Republicans, it’s the bill to me.”

Likewise, attempts by moderate candidates to unseat incumbent hard-line Republicans also came up short. Reps. Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls and Caleb Hinkle of Belgrade both easily won their primaries. Both face contested general elections.

House District 7, which encompasses downtown Kalispell, appears poised to remain in relatively moderate Republican hands. Outgoing Rep. Frank Garner made a name for himself as a member of the so-called “Solutions Caucus” in the Republican Party, working with Democrats to help pass legislation like campaign finance reform, a gas-tax increase to support infrastructure development and other high-profile progressive priorities.

Courtenay Sprunger, a public relations professional who received endorsements from Garner and other moderates, will take his seat over next year. She defeated local physician David Ingram, a right-wing member of the local library board who has pushed to remove literature about gay and transgender issues from bookshelves.

Sprunger, like several other Republicans contacted for this story, feels that terms like “moderate” and “conservative” do a disservice to nuances between candidates and restrict them from finding common ground.

“I will work with anybody to see that our kids have an opportunity to build a life here in Montana,” she said, adding, “I’m really careful about putting labels on people because I think it divides us.”

But campaign finance records offer an indication of who sees like-minded brands of Republican politics in those without a voting record to scrutinize. Sprunger also picked up support from long-time Solutions Caucus members former Rep. Rob Cook. In neighboring House District 8, Terry Falk won a four-way primary against candidates that included former Rep. David Dunn.

Falk credited in part the team of people advising him with his victory. He had support from all three current lawmakers from the Regier family, including Sen. Keith Regier, who served as his treasurer. He called Rep. Matt Regier a close personal friend, adding that “Matt and I think a lot alike.” Matt's sister, Amy Regier, is also a state representative.

Despite that right-wing support, he hesitated to define himself politically, saying of his moderate-backed opponent, “I think we sound a lot the same.”

Caleb Hinkle, however, characterized his primary race in Gallatin County as a clear-cut matchup between hard-line and less-conservative candidates. The freshman representative won handily against a well-known moderate challenger after a primary that saw both sides raise more than $10,000. Voters supported him, he said, because of his consistent votes for party-backed legislation and high ratings from groups that score lawmakers’ adherence to pro-gun-rights and anti-abortion positions.

“Republicans want Republicans who vote for Republican legislation,” Hinkle said. “It’s not necessarily voting the party line 100% of the time, it’s just you see a lot of the Solutions Caucus members in the (previous) two elections have been kicked out. … If you keep getting kicked out in the primaries, I think you need to reevaluate your priorities.”

Loge felt like his corner of the state had until this year managed to escape much of the more extreme right-wing activism that has grown elsewhere in the state, like the Flathead and the Bitterroot valleys. But this year felt different, he said.

“It seems like there’s anger out there, just anger. They’re angry, I think, at Washington, D.C., and then they take it out on the locals too. And a lot of times solutions are not being sought,” he said. “…It’s a different world out there, it really is. I don’t buy into it. We still have to work for our Montana people, whatever it takes.”

