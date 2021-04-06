Income tax overhaul poised to clear Senate

"How I'm doing that is I'm broadening the base and basically getting rid of some special-interest credits and deductions and making sure that we're treating each taxpayer fairly," Hertz said.

The initial bill to lower the top income tax rate was part of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's tax cuts proposal. Hertz said he's consulted with the administration about the new bill.

In one of the most intense debates on a failed amendment from Democrats that aimed to restore the tax credit for families that adopt children, Sen. Tom Jacobson, a Great Falls Democrat, said the credit helped families afford the expensive process and that his family had adopted a child.

"We need to encourage more adoptions," Jacobson said. "We passed a whole slew of bills (that's) going to make it harder for women to get abortions. ... We're gonna have a lot of kids out there right now that are with families or women that are not going to be able to afford it."

Cohenour said the bill unfairly picks winners and losers and that taxing tip income hurts lower-income earners. Those who are tipped can be paid less than minimum wage in Montana if the tips make up the difference.