Income tax overhaul poised to clear Senate

A massive overhaul of the state's income tax landscape advanced on an initial vote in the Senate on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 399 is from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson. It's similar to a 2015 bill from another Republican Flathead lawmaker, former Sen. Bruce Tutvedt. That bill cleared the Legislature but was vetoed by the former Democratic governor.
The bill cleared the Senate on a 30-20 vote Tuesday, and was later OK'd by the Senate Finance and Claims Committee on a 12-7 vote. The bill is generally backed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.
It must clear the Senate by a Thursday deadline.
"It's a one-time overhaul of the system to get rid of credits and deductions that are going to special-interest groups," Hertz said. "It makes things much easier."
The legislation would cut the state's income tax brackets from seven to two, and set their tax rates at 4.7% for the lower tier and 6.5% for the upper. It would also eliminate nearly two dozen individual and corporate income tax credits.
The bill also adopts the federal tax levels for standard deductions, which is much higher than Montana's current levels, and gives those age 65 and up an extra $5,500 exemption because it eliminates other measures that offset taxes on pensions and and interest income.
A note attached to the bill estimates by the 2025 fiscal year the state will see a drop in tax collections of $34.1 million. Hertz said he expects 50,000 people would fall from the state's tax rolls.
Democrats tried to amend the bill several times on the Senate floor to make changes like restoring some tax credits that Hertz proposes to eliminate or preserving existing laws that don't tax things like income earned through tips. All those efforts failed.
"This bill was brought last-minute, It's overly complicated and it picks winners and losers," said Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, a Democrat from East Helena, on the floor session.
The bill had its first hearing April 1.
Hertz is also carrying a bill this session to lower the top income tax rate in the state to 6.5%. It initially prosed a less dramatic reduction from 6.9% to 6.75%, but was amended in a House committee. That change moved its hit to the state's general fund from about $30 million to roughly $80 million. That bill, Senate Bill 182, was stalled out in the House Taxation Committee until Tuesday, when a committee report affirming its passage.
Hertz argued he can both lower the top tax rate to 6.5% and reduce the fiscal blow to something more like $33 million to $40 million through the provisions in his SB 399 the Senate gave an initial OK to Tuesday.
"How I'm doing that is I'm broadening the base and basically getting rid of some special-interest credits and deductions and making sure that we're treating each taxpayer fairly," Hertz said.
The initial bill to lower the top income tax rate was part of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's tax cuts proposal. Hertz said he's consulted with the administration about the new bill.
In one of the most intense debates on a failed amendment from Democrats that aimed to restore the tax credit for families that adopt children, Sen. Tom Jacobson, a Great Falls Democrat, said the credit helped families afford the expensive process and that his family had adopted a child.
"We need to encourage more adoptions," Jacobson said. "We passed a whole slew of bills (that's) going to make it harder for women to get abortions. ... We're gonna have a lot of kids out there right now that are with families or women that are not going to be able to afford it."
Cohenour said the bill unfairly picks winners and losers and that taxing tip income hurts lower-income earners. Those who are tipped can be paid less than minimum wage in Montana if the tips make up the difference.
"Our hardworking Montanans deserve better than this," Cohenour said. "This bill is way too late in the process, it's too complicated and will make our tax structure unstable in the future."
Hertz said he felt the bill overall benefited more people than it didn't.
"We're going to have some winners, and a lot less losers," Hertz argued.
Another bill from Hertz to further cut income tax rates if certain fiscal measures are met, called the trigger bill, also recently cleared a House committee. The next stop for Senate Bill 182 is the House floor.