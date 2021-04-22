Incentives for tenant-owned mobile home parks head to gov's desk

“It has become very convenient to sell these to the highest bidder, without the consideration of the input of the tenants,” Fern said. “So it means a lot to me if we can preserve a few of these.”

He said there are just 14 tenant-owned trailer parks elsewhere in the state.

During a lengthy floor debate, several Republicans also supported the idea, including Great Falls Rep. Jeremy Trebas, who noted that residents on a park in his district have recently been getting priced out by a new landlord.

“It had been kind of nice and steady and routine, and now it’s gone to a group that’s raising land rent pretty quickly,” Trebas said, while arguing that the earlier language in the bill had gone too far. “This is a nice soft touch to let the owners of the park to form a co-op, like has been done elsewhere.”

Other Republicans, however, argued that the bill still does too much to meddle in the private sphere. Rep. Derek Skees, a Kalispell construction consultant, suggested groups that help organize mobile home tenants for that purpose could begin aggressively pressuring park owners to organize their tenants.