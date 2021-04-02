In lawsuit, media and Montana GOP committee head clash over what makes meeting public

But Mike Meloy, the lawyer representing the media outlets, argued there was no quorum by design in a move intended to keep media out. Usher told a reporter for the Montana State News Bureau the day of the meeting that it was his "policy that when we do caucus, we will not have 50% or more” of the committee to sidestep press access.

"(Usher's) purpose in convening one member short of a quorum was to conduct a meeting to discuss important legislation in private, outside the scrutiny on the public," Meloy wrote in a court filing dated April 1. "Recognizing that a public body might seek to evade the open meeting requirements of the statute, the Legislature adopted an amendment to clarify that any subgroup would also be subject to the law."

Anticipating a challenge to the claim that Republican members of the committee are not considered a subcommittee appointed by a public body, Meloy cited a prior case in which the state Supreme Court declared meetings with the former Commissioner of Higher Education and a rotating group of university presidents and chancellors to discuss the operations of the university system should have been public.

The high court found the meetings qualified as public because they were a were among public officials acting in their official capacity, the meetings were paid for with public funds and the group met to inform their decisions.