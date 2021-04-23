Hunting, fishing and trapping referendum falls short in Montana Legislature

“Montanans rejected that ballot initiative but the sportsmen spent a lot of money and a lot of time,” he said. “The intent of this bill is to make sure we don’t have to fight these ballot initiatives every year.”

The bill saw support from groups such as the Montana Outfitters Association and Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, but opposition from trapping opponents. Groups such as Footloose Montana were heavily critical of the bill, saying that protecting trapping would cast the state in a poor light.

The bill passed the House on a largely party-line vote of 66-34 with majority Republicans in support. That meant it needed 34 Senate votes to pass the legislature as constitutional referendums require a vote of two-thirds of all lawmakers.

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, carried the bill onto the Senate floor. Passage by the Legislature would not put the language into the Constitution, he said, but rather ask the people of Montana to decide. He cautioned that if trapping were limited or eliminated by ballot initiative, other states have seen restrictions on hunting methods or species targeted next.