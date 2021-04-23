Hunting, fishing and trapping referendum falls short in Montana Legislature

A proposed referendum asking Montana voters to enshrine hunting, fishing and trapping in the Montana Constitution came three votes shy of passing the Legislature on Friday.
House Bill 367, brought by Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, would have asked voters to amend the “Harvest Heritage” clause of the Montana Constitution.
The clause states the opportunity to harvest wild fish and game animals is preserved to individual citizens of the state.
HB 367 proposed spelling out methods of harvest as hunting, fishing and trapping and stating that those are the preferred but not only methods of wildlife management. Fielder noted that several other states had made similar amendments to their constitutions.
In pushing his bill, Fielder told fellow lawmakers the referendum was necessary to stave off attempts to limit certain methods of take via citizen ballot initiative. Pointing to unsuccessful attempts to ban trapping on public lands such as Initiative 177 in 2016, amending the Constitution would limit initiatives and thus save hunting groups time and money fighting them, he said.
“Montanans rejected that ballot initiative but the sportsmen spent a lot of money and a lot of time,” he said. “The intent of this bill is to make sure we don’t have to fight these ballot initiatives every year.”
The bill saw support from groups such as the Montana Outfitters Association and Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, but opposition from trapping opponents. Groups such as Footloose Montana were heavily critical of the bill, saying that protecting trapping would cast the state in a poor light.
The bill passed the House on a largely party-line vote of 66-34 with majority Republicans in support. That meant it needed 34 Senate votes to pass the legislature as constitutional referendums require a vote of two-thirds of all lawmakers.
Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, carried the bill onto the Senate floor. Passage by the Legislature would not put the language into the Constitution, he said, but rather ask the people of Montana to decide. He cautioned that if trapping were limited or eliminated by ballot initiative, other states have seen restrictions on hunting methods or species targeted next.
Senate Democrats raised some concerns over HB 367, questioning whether making hunting, fishing and trapping a right could raise issues about then restricting those activities via regulations. They further questioned whether it could lead to other unintended consequences such as curbing nonresident fees.
Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, proposed an amendment that would scale down the ballot language significantly. Under the amendment, the harvest-heritage clause would include hunting, fishing and trapping as the methods of harvest, but would not include additional language identifying those as the preferred methods. The amendment would also keep hunting, fishing and trapping as opportunities rather than explicit rights.
“I think it keeps the state out of hot water and it’s a much simpler amendment to the people,” he said.
The Senate deadlocked on Jacobson’s amendment with a vote of 25-25, meaning it failed.
Sen. Mark Sweeney, D-Philipsburg, said he believed the current Harvest-Heritage Clause in the Constitution was clear and that HB 367 added language that was confusing and unnecessary.
On a nearly party-line vote of 31-19 Friday, HB 367 came up three votes short of clearing the Legislature.
A similar measure brought in 2017 also failed to pass.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.