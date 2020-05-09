How gov candidates would navigate the COVID-19 crisis

“We need to leverage the things that make Montana so attractive, and that includes our people who are the best in the world at hospitality and welcoming visitors,” Fox said. “There’s much more that state government can do to leverage that and assist those in the tourism and outfitter and guide industries to capitalize on the day that our outdoors are open again.”

Gianforte said if there's a silver lining to the pandemic, it's that people are learning they don't need to be at an office to do their jobs and can work remotely. He plans to offset significant revenue challenges by trying to increase the number of people with high-paying jobs in the staying by recruiting former Montanans to move back with their careers in tow.

"We should be aggressively recruiting Montanans to come home and bring their jobs with them," Gianforte said. " ... The only solution is a vibrant economy. The reason I'm running is to create more good-paying jobs."

Before his first run for governor in 2016 and 2017 election to the U.S. House, Gianforte founded RightNow Technologies in Bozeman. He said that taught him much of business is about uncertainty, and that he'd be prepared to deal with an uncertain economic landscape again in the governor's office.