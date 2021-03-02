House votes down right-to-work bill

SB 228, after amendments, would have allowed public sector union members to withdraw from the union twice per year. Hertz said he brought the bill for constituents who were concerned about halting their union dues.

The bill saw pushback on the floor from Democrats and some Republicans.

Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, said the bill was tantamount to right-to-work legislation.

“We can call it what we want but let’s call it what it is, it’s a right to work bill,” he said.

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, encouraged a no vote, saying he urged the Senate to “leave our workers alone.”

Hertz said emphatically that he would not vote for a right-to-work bill that impacts private unions, but that working for the government is very different.

The bill died on a tie 25-25 vote.

Regier introduced SB 89 by detailing the Janus decision and offering a list of political activity from public unions that favored Democrats. The bill would disallow the state from withholding union dues in employee paychecks, with Regier saying he believed it effectively offered the union free state services and could be argued that it equates to an in-kind services for a politically one-sided group.