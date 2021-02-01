House splits on 'handle-with-care' bill

The Montana House on Monday divided evenly on its initial vote for a program that lets law enforcement notify school districts when a student might need extra attention or support because of challenging situations outside the classroom.
The 50-50 vote came on second reading after debate between lawmakers over the program, which some districts in the state already use. A final vote expected Wednesday will determine if the bill continues or not; legislation dies on ties.
Rep. Moffie Funk, who is carrying the bill, told representatives the legislation would help students, teachers and law enforcement in districts that choose to use the program. The bill does not mandate that it be used, and Funk added it's already in place in some communities.
"These three little words can have an enormous impact on how that child’s day goes," Funk said of the term "handle with care."
"This is just a way to know that they need a little extra TLC, a little help during the day," Funk said.
The legislation would let districts decide to approve programs that involve an agreement between local law enforcement agencies and the district. If law enforcement is aware of a situation that might affect a child's day at school, law enforcement can send a message to the district that says "handle with care" and includes the child's name. Because of privacy concerns, that would be the extent of information shared.
Funk said that exchange of information can help teachers and others navigate any behavior issues with a student and provide help as needed.
Those who spoke in opposition to the bill said they had concerns that the bill didn't also require parents to be notified of the communication made between law enforcement and a school district.
"I don't like the idea of officials contacting schools and placing a tag on kids outside of a parents' knowledge," said Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Columbus.
Others who voted against the bill asked why it was necessary if some districts around the state already followed the practices laid out in the legislation.
House Bill 27 cleared the House Education Committee on a on a 9-8 vote last week.