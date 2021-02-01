House splits on 'handle-with-care' bill

The Montana House on Monday divided evenly on its initial vote for a program that lets law enforcement notify school districts when a student might need extra attention or support because of challenging situations outside the classroom.

The 50-50 vote came on second reading after debate between lawmakers over the program, which some districts in the state already use. A final vote expected Wednesday will determine if the bill continues or not; legislation dies on ties.

Rep. Moffie Funk, who is carrying the bill, told representatives the legislation would help students, teachers and law enforcement in districts that choose to use the program. The bill does not mandate that it be used, and Funk added it's already in place in some communities.

"These three little words can have an enormous impact on how that child’s day goes," Funk said of the term "handle with care."

"This is just a way to know that they need a little extra TLC, a little help during the day," Funk said.