Montana’s proposed TikTok ban passed a key hurdle on Thursday, getting a 60-39 endorsement from the state House having already cleared the Senate.

Senate Bill 419 would ban application stores from Apple and Google from offering TikTok within the state and envisions tens of thousands of dollars in fines for companies found violating its terms.

The Republican-led Legislature’s focus on the social media company appears to be as much about shadowboxing with China as it is about privacy concerns. For a moment, Montana was at the center of the United States’ tension with China after two supposed spy balloons were spotted overhead.

“We are facing a threat unlike any other from the Chinese Communist Party hiding behind TikTok,” Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, who is carrying the bill in the lower chamber. "We know the Peoples' Republic of China is one of our top adversaries, yet we allow them to freely gather information about Montanans, Montana's companies and the intellectual property of its users."

Democrats argued the bill was too narrow if the actual concern is companies’ extraction of user data, it ought to ban any social media company that does so. Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, also pointed to the state constitution's provision about local and special legislation, which states the Legislature shall not pass a special or local act when a general act can be made.

"I don't believe that this bill as written is taking privacy and seriously," Sullivan said. "We know very well that social media companies are doing the same thing, other ones, they are selling and trading and using Montanans data and they are sending it to servers located all over the world."

During the floor debate on Thursday Sullivan proposed an amendment that would have broadened the bill’s prohibition to any social media company that shares user data with foreign adversaries. That amendment failed to pass on a 48-51 vote.

Montana's Legislature has made attempts to wrangle huge social media companies before amid broader, sometimes national discussion. In 2021 lawmakers attempted two bills that would have the state investigate claims of Montanans being censored on social media. Both failed.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton on Thursday said other social media companies' data policies do deserve attention, but that SB 419 addressed the first of what may be more to come.

"How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time," she said.

The bill requires one final vote in the House before it advances to the Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk. Gianforte has already banned TikTok on all state devices, citing the security concerns.

National outlets have turned to Montana’s proposal in recent weeks as the ban could be the first of its state-level kind. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has supported the bill, telling a House committee he believes the bill would pose a “unique legal question” to battle out in court.