A proposal to require marijuana producers mitigate the smell around their businesses saw bipartisan support on Monday in a key vote in the House of Representatives.

House Bill 304 from Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, would require all indoor marijuana manufacturing operations to install an air filtration system or other "odor neutralization system."

The bill would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024 and marijuana businesses would have three months to comply with the new law if passed.

Amendments added since the bill was first introduced removed a provision that stated the filter had to be strong enough so no one with a "normal sense of smell" would be able to detect the smell from outside the facility.

Hinkle testified Monday that his bill is less imposing than regulations passed in different parts of the country.

"This bill does not dictate what type of air filtration system needs to be installed, that would be left up to the cultivator themselves," Hinkle said.

He added that it is "imperative" the Legislature put the new regulation in place while the state's recreational industry, now in its second year, is still in its infancy.

The bill saw plenty of opposition in its committee hearing in January from the cannabis industry. No representatives stood to speak against it on the House floor Monday.

The bill passed its second reading on an 81-17 vote, with 16 Democrats joining most Republicans in approving the bill.

HB 304 will get a third reading in the House on Tuesday before likely moving to the Senate.