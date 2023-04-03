Two legislative proposals remain to reorganize how Montana spends its marijuana tax revenues, representing two different philosophies and fiscal goals.

Senate Bill 442 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, saw substantial support from the Senate on Monday on a 48-1 preliminary vote.

The bill initially scrapped funding for the state’s Habitat Montana account to instead put toward county road repairs. Last week, the bill was amended with a new formula to keep 20% of those tax revenues flowing toward habitat conservation, including a new legacy trust account that could be delivered by grants to restore habitat on public and private property.

The new legacy account would be titled the “Kelly Flynn Montana Wildlife Habitat Improvement and Legacy Program,” in honor of former Townsend Republican Rep. Kelly Flynn, who died in 2021.

The other proposal, House Bill 669, got a 65-35 nod from the House on Friday. Carried by Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, HB 669 would direct nearly all marijuana tax revenues into the general fund. Mercer has argued this arrangement would give lawmakers more dexterity with those revenues when the Legislature crafts its budget than the predetermined revenue streams put in place during the 2021 session.

Mercer’s bill earned approval from the House Appropriations Committee, where the governor’s proposed tax revenue shake-up did not. House Bill 462, carried by Republican Rep. Marta Bertoglio on behalf of the Governor’s Office, would have redirected the Habitat Montana funding to public safety needs. The appropriations committee tabled that bill last week.

In the upper chamber, the amendment to Lang’s bill last week won over sportsmen’s and outdoors groups which had previously stood against any proposal to terminate the stream of marijuana tax revenues to Habitat Montana.

On Monday, 33 groups spanning landowners, sportsman and outfitters signed a letter to Senate President Jason Ellsworth urging his support for the newly amended SB 442.

"This is a once-in-a-generation bill that meets the needs of many Montanans," the letter states. "Senator Lang’s leadership on this has been heroic and stalwart. We deeply appreciate his willingness to work with all sides to arrive at a legislative fix that invests in rural Montana and the people who call it home."

Asked Monday what made him open to the amendment, Lang said he has long sought to bring landowner and outdoor recreation groups together.

“It’s something I’ve worked on for a long time,” he said. “This bridges that gap.”

The new formula in Lang’s bill also implements a change sought by the Governor’s Office in HB 462, changing the allocation to the HEART Fund, an account created last year for grants related to substance use disorders and rehabilitation, from $6 million of marijuana tax revenues to 11%.

The state revenue department estimates Montana made $54 million in marijuana tax revenues last year, while fiscal analysts with the governor’s office have projected those revenues to climb to $81 million in fiscal year 2024 and $97 million by 2027.

Along with the 11% dedicated to the HEART Fund, Lang’s bill would allocate the following amounts:

20% to county roads

5% to veteran’s services

4% to parks, trails and nongame wildlife

38% to the general fund

20% to the Habitat Legacy Account

Of the money that passes into the Habitat Legacy Account, 75% would go to Habitat Montana, until that account’s balance reaches $50 million. The remaining revenues would go to Habitat Montana projects and Legacy Wildlife Habitat Improvement projects.

Lang's bill will get one more vote in the Senate before crossing over to the House.