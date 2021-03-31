House Republicans vote to approve tort reform measures

Passed by the Republican majority on party lines, the amendment states that legal fees and costs incurred by nonprofits in those lawsuits are not tax-exempt. Buttrey said the provision would have the effect of requiring the nonprofits to identify their donors who contributed $50 or more, unless the lawsuit is related to the nonprofit's property, contract or license.

“It makes the process transparent, so that we know who is actually directing and funding this challenge to government action,” Buttrey said.

Rep. Tom France, a Missoula Democrat and former regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation, called the bill an “assault on corporate free speech” that would go well beyond impacting environmental groups, which he suggested were the intended targets.

“This bill would say to that group that they can’t go into court to protect their religious freedom without incurring tax liabilities, and that would affect the biggest churches in Montana and the smallest churches in Montana,” France said. “… It will inhibit and affect every nonprofit in this state, whether a liberal group or a conservative group.”

SB 278 passed second reading on a mostly party-line vote, 65-35.