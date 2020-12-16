House Republicans drop controversial pocket-veto proposal

During Wednesday's meeting, Rep. Jim Hamilton, a Democrat from Bozeman, said there were three factions in the statehouse, not just an aisle between Democrats and Republicans.

"There's probably really three caucuses within the Legislature at this point, the conservative Republicans, the moderate Republicans and the Democrats," Hamilton said. "And I think it's worth remembering that the votes that occurred from the conservative Republicans represent less than 50% of the total in the state. So there's a very significant portion of people who might have voted Republican but didn't vote for the brand of Republican that might be called conservative."

In calling the House rules a "moving target," Skees said debate was still happening between "at least two of the three caucuses (Hamilton) referenced."

The changes Wednesday also moved the threshold to blast a bill in the House to 60, down from 67 in the previous proposal.

Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, said he was concerned Republicans were trying to "quash" Democrats' ability to bring bills with the now withdrawn pocket veto.

Skees countered that voters gave Republicans not only every elected statewide office on the ballot this November, but also increased margins in the Legislature.