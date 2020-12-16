House Republicans drop controversial pocket-veto proposal

House Republicans on Wednesday backed off a proposal to give committee chairs pocket-veto power, saying they received a lot of public comment opposing the idea.
State Rep. Derek Skees, a Kalispell Republican heading the House Rules committee, said the committee was set Wednesday to finalize the rules it planned to bring to the full Legislature when it convenes Jan. 4. But, Skees pushed action back to Dec. 22.
He acknowledged the House rules were "still in flux" and there was ongoing negotiation within the Republican caucus.
The Montana Free Press last week wrote that the prior proposal to change the rules hinted "at a potential hardline coup in the House," though Republican Speaker-elect Wylie Galt, of Martinsdale, denied that earlier this week.
"I'm guessing that it's the normal rumblings that happen every session," Galt said Monday. "It's too much free time and everyone's excited to get to work at this point."
Rep. Matt Regier, a Republican from Kalispell who narrowly lost to Galt for the speaker position, did not return a call seeking comment. He was the one who proposed the pocket veto amendment. The same amendment would have also given the speaker more power. Regier is seen as associated with farther-right Republicans like Skees, while Galt was backed by Republicans that include members of the more moderate Solutions Caucus.
During Wednesday's meeting, Rep. Jim Hamilton, a Democrat from Bozeman, said there were three factions in the statehouse, not just an aisle between Democrats and Republicans.
"There's probably really three caucuses within the Legislature at this point, the conservative Republicans, the moderate Republicans and the Democrats," Hamilton said. "And I think it's worth remembering that the votes that occurred from the conservative Republicans represent less than 50% of the total in the state. So there's a very significant portion of people who might have voted Republican but didn't vote for the brand of Republican that might be called conservative."
In calling the House rules a "moving target," Skees said debate was still happening between "at least two of the three caucuses (Hamilton) referenced."
The changes Wednesday also moved the threshold to blast a bill in the House to 60, down from 67 in the previous proposal.
Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, said he was concerned Republicans were trying to "quash" Democrats' ability to bring bills with the now withdrawn pocket veto.
Skees countered that voters gave Republicans not only every elected statewide office on the ballot this November, but also increased margins in the Legislature.
"Let's just be blunt, the Republicans have a huge majority in the House," Skees said. That breakdown is 67-33.
"Many of us who have been here a long time understand that lack of ability to do things on the part of the Democratic party, they're probably in a panic, some of the ones I've talked to. Some of the pro-life stuff we're going to try and pass, the Second Amendment stuff we're going to try and pass. We've had 16 years of great ideas, and we're going to try and pass a big chunk of that," Skees said.
Some Republicans, Skees said, were worried Democrats would try to "flood the zone," or bring bills to clog the system, hence the idea for the pocket veto. Of the 2,955 bills requested so far, 1,947 have been from Republicans and 870 by Democrats. That ratio, with about 65% of bill requests coming from GOP lawmakers, is reflective of Republicans' majority in the session, holding 98 of 150 seats.
