House OKs commercial compensation for Montana student-athletes

The lone opponent to the bill, a representative from Montana State University, testified when the bill was in committee on the Senate side in February. Janelle Booth, MSU's interim director of government affairs, said it may be problematic for the Legislature to roll its rules out ahead of the NCAA's own language. Meanwhile, Rachel Schmidt from the Associated Students of Montana State University, supported the bill, telling committee members the proposal would give student-athletes ownership over their name, image and likeness, as well as the autonomy to negotiate with businesses. Under SB 248, student-athletes are able to retain agents.

Boldman and Patelis, who is carrying the bill in the House, however, point out that several state Legislatures are setting up their own measures. If other states create opportunity for student-athletes where Montana has none, colleges and universities here may lose out on recruiting, Patelis told the House floor Monday.

While closing on the bill on Monday, Patelis hauled out a jersey from his football days at Montana Tech, where he was inducted into the Digger Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.