House OKs commercial compensation for Montana student-athletes

The Montana House on Monday gave wide approval of a bill to allow college student-athletes to be compensated for working with third parties, following the lead of other states to change the tide against a 100-year-old prohibition.
Senate Bill 248, sponsored by Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, would enshrine a so-called set of student-athlete rights and protections allowing them to be compensated for their name, image and likeness through negotiations with a business; the student-athlete would not be compensated by the university.
Rep. Jimmy Patelis, R-Billings, told the House floor on Monday the National Collegiate Athletics Association netted $15 billion in 2019, while student-athletes are still restricted from earning a dime beyond their scholarship, room and board.
"College athletics anymore, it's not about amateurism, we all know that," Patelis said. "It's now a multi-billion dollar business that allows everyone to make money except the student-athletes themselves."
Supporters of the bill have drawn comparisons to college and university students who are able to earn compensation for freelance writing while earning their creative writing or journalism degrees.
Rep. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, told the House floor his scholarship as a NCAA athlete was week-to-week.
"I was a piece of meat to the team," he said.
The House passed the bill on second reading on Monday by a 92-8 vote.
The wheelhouse of student-athlete compensation has been rife with conflict over the last decade, particularly in the courts, where the NCAA's restrictions have been losing ground. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last year shot down the NCAA's claims that preserving college sports as amateur programs requires limiting student-athletes from receiving educational benefits like computers. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear the NCAA's appeal in that case next week, Reuters reports.
In January, the NCAA said its board of governors had approved this area for "modernization" and once the new rules were installed student-athletes would be eligible for compensation for third-party endorsements. Student-athletes could also monetize social media, like Tik Tok, and other new avenues without traditional businesses and logos. Boldman's bill, SB 248, generally sets out to codify the concessions by the NCAA, although they have yet to be approved by the organization.
The lone opponent to the bill, a representative from Montana State University, testified when the bill was in committee on the Senate side in February. Janelle Booth, MSU's interim director of government affairs, said it may be problematic for the Legislature to roll its rules out ahead of the NCAA's own language. Meanwhile, Rachel Schmidt from the Associated Students of Montana State University, supported the bill, telling committee members the proposal would give student-athletes ownership over their name, image and likeness, as well as the autonomy to negotiate with businesses. Under SB 248, student-athletes are able to retain agents.
Boldman and Patelis, who is carrying the bill in the House, however, point out that several state Legislatures are setting up their own measures. If other states create opportunity for student-athletes where Montana has none, colleges and universities here may lose out on recruiting, Patelis told the House floor Monday.
While closing on the bill on Monday, Patelis hauled out a jersey from his football days at Montana Tech, where he was inducted into the Digger Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
"All I got out of it … I have a hall of fame ring, and a bunch of crooked fingers and about two knee operations," Patelis said, getting a few laughs out of the House floor. "How many of you would have bought a Jimmy Patelis jersey in Butte, Montana, during that time?"