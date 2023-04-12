Over a stretch of nearly eight hours Wednesday, the Montana House debated dozens of bills as the Legislature moved toward the home stretch of its 90-day session.

From bills related to changing zoning laws to legislation aimed at abortion access and grizzly bear management, lawmakers acted on a long list of legislation as a procedural deadline looms next week.

By April 10, lawmakers had introduced nearly 1,650 bills, the second-highest tally ever. The only time it was ever more, according to the legislative website, is 1973, the year after the state's Constitutional Convention that left lawmakers with a lot of work to implement.

A spokesperson for House Republicans said Wednesday that the long session was necessitated by the upcoming deadline, but that it was the last marathon expected before the cutoff for amendments on bills to transmit back to their original chamber. The House minority leader said the caucus was kept informed about the process

Lawmakers debated a range of bills Wednesday, including those aimed at housing policy.

The House gave strong initial bipartisan approval to Senate Bill 323, which would allow for duplexes in areas zoned for single-family housing. The bill is from Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, and will need to go back to the Senate for approval of changes made in the House. Carrier Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings, said the changes created a “watered-down version” of the original bill that made a lot of compromises.

Initially the legislation would have allowed for up to a fourplex in a single-family zoned area, but that was scaled back.

Zolnikov said “allowing property owners the flexibility can increase our state’s supply of housing in a very free-market approach.”

Some Democrats spoke in support of the bill, including Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, who said while allowing fourplexes was “a little bit too much,” opening the door for duplexes would allow lawmakers to see if the change made a dent in housing availability and affordability between now and next session.

The bill passed a second reading 76-24.

Another bill in the housing realm that had already cleared the Senate was shot down Wednesday. Senate Bill 268 would have clarified that short-term rentals are a residential use of property, and would be taxed as such, and that they are allowed unless blocked through a zoning district. The legislation was from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, was voted down on a second reading by a 27-73 margin.

The bill was carried in the House by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, a Great Falls Republican. Sheldon-Galloway, who is a landlord, said that short-term rentals like Airbnbs give people an opportunity to open up options for lodging when there are large events in their communities.

But Rep. John Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Anaconda and partner in a land development company, said the legislation would allow short-term rentals to dominate areas.

“It’s not ma and pa. You have a lot of folks who are operating these things specifically as a rental business,” Fitzpatrick said, adding units should be taxed as properties operated for a profit.

Abortion access

Lawmakers also gave initial approval to a bill that would define in state law that the individual right to privacy in the state Constitution does not include the right to access an abortion. Senate Bill 154 is from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, and was carried in the House by Sheldon-Galloway.

Regier has said he believes the state Supreme Court erred nearly a quarter of a century ago when they “mistakenly left out the word ‘individual’” in deciding the right to privacy ensured the access to a pre-viability abortion. His bill would not change access to abortion or the Constitution, but would aim to get at the landmark Armstrong decision that ensured abortion access, long a roadblock to GOP bills seeking to limit the procedure.

Rep. Laurie Bishop, a Livingston Democrat, spoke in opposition to the bill, saying if it becomes law it’s likely to end up in court.

The legislation passed a second reading on a mostly party-line 67-33 vote, with one Republican joining all Democrats in voting against it.

Bear policy

A bill providing parameters around state management of grizzly bears received a strong initial vote from the House.

Senate Bill 295 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, has steadily advanced through the Legislature behind strong Republican support. The bill is endorsed by the Gianforte administration and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks as the primary legislation aimed at advancing the goal of delisting grizzlies from the federal Endangered Species Act. It includes direction to develop mortality thresholds and guidelines for how and when bears might be captured or killed for livestock conflicts.

“We have to be ready. We’re being proactive, we’re being very careful with our legislation,” said Rep. Denley Loge-R-St. Regis, who carried the bill on the House floor.

Democrats and Republicans split in debate on the bill.

Reps. Marilyn Marler and Tom France, both Democrats from Missoula, both said the bill contained good elements but did not fully address concerns from opponents. That included allowing grizzlies to be killed for killing livestock on public land, Marler said.

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, encouraged support for the bill, saying it was critical to have a plan in place should grizzlies be delisted.

With some apparent political divide over the bill — it passed mostly on party lines in the Senate — the biggest question going into Wednesday's vote on SB 295 was whether it would receive any Democratic votes. The House voted 73-27 to advance the bill to a final vote, which included five Democrats in favor.

Rep. Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula, voted for the bill, although he said he was not on the floor for the debate. In conversations with state wildlife officials he received assurance that federal officials were ok with provisions of the bill, he said in an interview.

“That is my biggest concern, that our, what we do here in the Legislature is not going to adversely affect the eventual delisting and from the information I have it sounds like it’s not going to run contrary to what the USFWS needs to see in their delisting process,” he said.

Karlen added he has received a number of emails on the bill and plans to continue to review those before making a final vote on the bill.

State government staff

A bill that allows state agencies to hire more political appointees passed on an initial vote with Republican support.

Senate Bill 424 from Sen. Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus, allows state agencies under the governor’s office to appoint two staffers in addition to the governor-appointed agency heads.

The bill saw backing from House Republicans, including Rep. Ed Butcher of Winifred, who said the law would allow new policies to be better advanced when administrations changed as permanent employees might undercut those efforts.

Democrats opposed the bill, saying it would push more politics into agency agendas that should be apolitical.

SB 424 passed on an initial vote of 66-33.

Sober living programs

Senate Bill 94 from Yellowstone County Republican Sen. Barry Usher would regulate sober living facilities for the first time.

Both Democrats and Republicans backed the bill, saying oversight was needed over the facilities and what services they offer.

“There are 40 of these facilities (in Yellowstone County) and there definitely needs to be some sideboards,” said Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings.

The bill includes registration and certification provisions for substance abuse programs offered to residents. The bill saw multiple amendments Wednesday as lawmakers continued to shape the legislation on reporting requirements, what facilities would qualify and what services may be offered.

SB 94 passed on an initial vote 100-0.

Common-law flip-flop

Though at first it looked defeated Wednesday, a bill to abolish common-law marriages in Montana was revived after initially being voted down on a 38-62 second reading vote.

Senate Bill 488 is from Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, and was carried in the House by Sheldon-Galloway.

Forty-two states don’t recognize common-law marriages, Sheldon-Galloway said, adding that Montanans can find themselves in a common-law marriage without knowing it.

But the bill saw some opposition from legislators who said they worried about people being trapped by the struggles of dividing shared assets if they needed to end an unintended common-law marriage.

Hours after the bill was defeated, however, it was brought back to life on a 77-17 vote after Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, both said the policy needed further discussion.