Republicans in the Montana House of Representatives are refusing to allow a transgender member of the minority Democratic Party to join in debate, after determining she breached the chamber’s rules on decorum earlier in the week.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat and the first trans woman elected to the Montana Legislature, had earlier in the week drawn the ire of GOP lawmakers by criticizing legislation to ban some gender-affirming care for minors.

House Speaker Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican, indicated after a dust-up on the House floor Thursday that unless she apologizes to the full House, Zephyr won’t be allowed to participate in floor debates moving forward. The end of the session is a moving target, but it’s expected to last for about two more weeks.

“If I can’t trust that they’re going to stay within decorum moving forward and until that happens and that trust is restored, there’s not going to be any recognition,” Regier told members of the press following the day’s floor session.

Both Regier and Zephyr said they had spoken previously about her comments on the floor made Tuesday, in which she had told lawmakers if they voted for legislation to ban some gender-affirming care for minors, they "should be ashamed." She also told them, "I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands." Republicans have advanced several bills affecting trans people this session.

Zephyr, speaking after the floor session Thursday, said she had no intention of apologizing, and that her words had been chosen “with clarity and precision” on a subject that deeply affects her and her community. Opponents to the Republican-sponsored legislation have argued it would negatively affect an already at-risk community in the state.

“I have lost friends to suicide this year,” Zephyr said. “I field calls from multiple families who have dealt with suicide attempts, with trans youth who have fled the state, people who have been attacked on the sides of the road, because of legislation like this.”

She added, “They say they want an apology, but what they really want is silence as they take away the rights of trans and queer Montanans.”

A few weeks ago a Bozeman emergency room doctor sent lawmakers a letter about a teen patient who is trans and had attempted suicide, citing in part legislation brought this session.

Regier was serving as chairman of the House’s Thursday floor session, meaning he was responsible for recognizing each representative when they press a button to indicate they want to speak on the bill being discussed. At the time, the House had been debating a controversial proposal to define sex in Montana law as only male and female.

After the Republican leader refused to recognize Zephyr, Minority Leader Kim Abbott formally objected, sending the issue to the House Rules Committee. After a debate, the Republican-dominated committee voted on party lines, 15-7, to uphold the speaker’s ruling on the floor.

The committee’s discussion focused on the procedural avenue Democrats had used to try to object to the speaker’s decision, rather than the merits of that decision. Rep. Casey Knudsen of Malta, the Republican chair of the rules committee, argued that under the House’s rules of order, the speaker gets to determine how to uphold decorum — including whether to recognize representatives who wish to speak.

Throughout the debate, Democrats objected strenuously to what they said was an inconsistent application of the rules and an attempt by the Republican supermajority to silence one of their voices.

“It’s about everybody having equal access to this floor to be able to discuss and to be able to represent their community,” said Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, a Democrat from Crow Agency. “And I believe that where we’re at is we are being discriminatory.”

Once the floor session resumed, Democrats attempted once more to override the speaker’s determination, after Zephyr’s attempt to speak on a second bill was also ignored. More than a dozen members of the minority party stood up from their seats to object, prompting a vote by the full House on the issue.

The chamber voted nearly on party lines to uphold Regier’s determination, 62-33. There are 68 Republicans and 32 Democrats in the House.

After the floor session, both Zephyr and Abbott said they felt the GOP leadership was enforcing a double standard on decorum issues. Abbott, a Helena Democrat, specifically referenced an incident last month in which a GOP representative began shouting while arguing in favor of legislation he was sponsoring. No apology followed, Abbott said.

“These things happen, and we deal with them how we deal with them. Sometimes it’s an objection on the floor, sometimes it’s an apology after the fact,” but this session it’s never gone as far as silencing a representative, she said.

Regier said his determinations were intended to preserve a level of respect he expects from all members of the House.

“I really want vigorous debate here,” Regier told reporters later. “I think that’s the free speech policy that we’re accustomed to, that this floor’s accustomed to, but I specifically said don’t make the debate personal and don’t take it personal. We need to keep it to the issues.”

Back in 2013, then-Senate President Jeff Essmann, R-Billings, would not recognize former Democratic Sen. Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte. Sesso wanted to make a motion, and Essmann would not acknowledge him. That triggered Democrats in the House to stand up. They started yelling and pounding their desks with coffee cups, demanding to be heard.

Zephyr's initial comments Tuesday drew objections on the floor from Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, who said they were "entirely inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for. We can debate matters civilly and with respect for each other.”

Later in the day, 21 GOP members that make up the self-branded Freedom Caucus misgendered Zephyr in calling for her censure.

The right-wing Montana Freedom Caucus issued a statement celebrating Regier’s decision, calling it an “appropriate disciplinary action” and accusing Zephyr of using ”hate-filled testimony.”

The Legislature’s American Indian Caucus, meanwhile condemned it and praised Zephyr’s comments as “bringing to the Legislature a voice for the voiceless and making noise where the Montana Freedom Caucus would prefer silence.”

The legislation debated Thursday that set off the rules fight is Senate Bill 458 from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila. It cleared a second reading in the House on Thursday by a 63-37 margin and faces a final vote in the chamber before it would move back to the Senate for consideration of amendments put on in the House. Five Republicans and all Democrats voted against the bill.

The bill would define sex based on sex organs and chromosomes. It was amended in a House committee earlier this week to include the definition of sex offered by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on a different bill. The new language intends to not leave out those with intersex conditions. Doctors have said the new definitions still do not cover all the medical scenarios that could apply to a person.

“You may claim to be able to change your gender or express your gender in a different way, but you can never change your biological sex,” Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the House floor. “This is why Senate Bill 458 is necessary. Public policy and law should never be ambiguous. To the extent possible, we as legislators should always draw bright, clear lines. In this case, we need to draw a clear distinction between sex and gender, and that's what this bill does.”

Rep. SJ Howell, a Democratic legislator from Missoula who is nonbinary, spoke in opposition to the bill.

“The reality is that there are people who are out living their lives, Montanans, our friends and community members, who do not fit into these definitions just because of their medical and biological reality,” Howell said. “The bill has some serious implications across our state.”

Saying they normally keep their private life private, Howell shared personal testimony on the House floor Thursday.

“Imagine my dismay at finding … that this bill requires me to be defined by the state and not defined by my bad jokes or my excellent hair but by my gametes. Imagine my dismay at the discovery that a state like Montana, my state, my home, says the government knows better. There's two boxes, you gotta choose, end of story,” Howell said.