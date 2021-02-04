House GOP endorses voter registration change, hopeful Senate will take it further

A bill to end same-day voter registration in Montana got the initial endorsement from the House on Thursday, but not before some tug-of-war between the GOP over when to set the deadline.
House Bill 176 had been tabled in committee a week ago with its original deadline for voter registration on the Friday before Election Day. But Tuesday the bill got some fresh legs with an amended registration deadline — noon on the day before Election Day — and made it out of the House State Administration Committee on a 10-9 vote. All Democrats and two Republicans voted against the measure.
Rep. Sharon Greef, R-Florence, has framed her legislation as a "voter integrity" measure, a platform issue for Republicans this session. Forty-eight Republicans from both chambers have co-sponsored Greef's bill. Opponents counter the bill is a form of voter suppression, particularly for Native communities.
The dominant debate on the House floor Thursday and one that took the discussion into a wonky rules fracas was some Republicans' attempt to shift the voter registration deadline back to the Friday before an election. First to make that move was Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, who said the change to the day before Election Day was arbitrary. Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican who represent rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, agreed and said people have "personal responsibility," a buzzword of the Republican caucus this year, to know when to register to vote.
Rep. Wendy McKamey, a Republican from Ulm and chair of the committee that revived the bill with its amendment, said pushing the deadline to Friday does not "necessarily help with the security or integrity of the vote."
While some elections administrators told the committee the change would help them focus on running the vote on Election Day, there is also no evidence of voter fraud or lack of integrity in Montana's elections. Republicans who brought a lawsuit over the security of Montana's election held by mail last November were forced to admit that point in court last fall.
Rep. Geraldine Custer, from Forsyth and one of the Republicans who voted against the bill in committee, argued the committee's decision on its day-before deadline was the product of a compromise, giving voters four more hours than the original bill to register and election officials more breathing room on Election Day.
Tschida's amendment failed on a 44-56 vote, and the debate turned back to voter integrity.
Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Bozeman, said he supported the bill because he had seen chaos at election offices late on Election Day. Hinkle spoke about nonprofits busing hordes of students to the election center and providing them with pizza and literature for Democratic candidates and registering them in line to vote. That activity is legal as long as electioneering does not occur within 100 of the entrance to a polling place.
"They were not from our side of the aisle," Hinkle said. "This is what we're seeing on Election Day. This is the stress and strain we're putting on our elections department to make sure that we have, you know, elections with integrity.
"… And to complicate the problem, one of the machines was broken down. So all of the results that were coming out that year were skewed because, at least in my case, half of my district wasn't even being counted. So not only registering all these people but having to deal with machines breaking down and you have all these groups out there working the crowd because they were able to build lines long enough because it put so much stress and strain on that elections department."
Asked after the hearing to clarify if he was claiming the election results were "skewed," Hinkle said those votes were counted but not posted until the next day.
"It was a while the next day," he said.
Hinkle added that his point was only that elections officials are strained by the amount of chaos brought on by late registrations and a broken machine. Indeed, Hinkle in 2018 was removed from an area of the Gallatin County election facility where uncounted ballots had been stored, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, later in the hearing brought another amendment, although it would have made the same changes as Tschida's earlier failed effort. Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, who was chairing the House for the day, shot it down, saying the same effort had just failed. A House vote to sustain Knudsen's ruling passed 93-6, with Tschida, Hinkle and a handful of other conservative Republicans voted to overturn.
Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell and on the more conservative side of the party, made a plea for House Republicans to hold together and pass the measure so it could fall into the hands of the GOP-controlled Senate.
"The Monday-before (deadline) it keeps this bill alive, allows us to continue," Skees said. "If we kill this bill today, we don't have that opportunity."
The House ultimately OK'd the bill on second reading, 61-39 with six Republicans joining Democrats against the measure. It faces a final vote before going to the Senate.
After the hearing, Greef said she wanted to support her committee's compromise on the House floor vote, but would vote to approve an amendment from the Senate if that chamber moves the voter registration deadline back to Friday.
"There is a division in our party, however, the way the bill passed, our party came together and voted for it," Greef said.
She also brought up the opposition from Native lawmakers. Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning and in his second term, said during the hearing he may not have been a representative today if he hadn't learned he could vote years ago on Election Day, sparking an interest in the process.
"It broke my heart that the Native people feel like this is voter suppression," Greef said. "That is absolutely the last thing that I would ever, ever suggest."