House gives initial OK to sanctuary city ban

Stafman responded by saying "with all due respect, Mr. Speaker, the lack of sanctuary in the U.S. in the 1940s sent 937 Jews to their death in Germany. That's precisely what this bill is about."

Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, a Democrat from Rocky Boy who is a member of the Chippewa Cree and Assiniboine tribes, said if anyone had an issue with sanctuary cities, it should be him.

Windy Boy said he wanted to amend the bill to have an applicability date that "goes back as far as the country is concerned."

"History should be told as truth, and if we really want to get down to what a sanctuary city is, there's been sanctuary cities since the beginning of this so-called new country," Windy Boy said. " ... Plymouth Rock, that was a sanctuary place.

" .. I'm not being censored, I told you, and I'm not going to sit down and shut up," Windy Boy said. "I have a point to make here, and this bill here shouldn't even be in front of us. That's my point."

Skees also told Rep. Braxton Mitchell, a Republican from Columbia Falls, to stick to the bill when Mitchell began to read headlines about sanctuary cities in support of passing the legislation.