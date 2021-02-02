House gives initial OK to sanctuary city ban

Again clashing over the concept of racism and immigration, the Montana House with the backing of all 67 Republicans, gave initial approval to legislation that would ban sanctuary cities in the state.
House Bill 200 is carried by Rep. Kenneth Holmlund, R-Miles City. It would prohibit local governments from enacting policies to not engage with federal law enforcement when it comes to immigration issues.
All Democrats voted against the bill. It faces a final House vote before moving to the Senate.
Montana does not have any sanctuary cities, though Holmlund called his legislation a "proactive" bill and said those who are detained have been found in violation of immigration law by returning to the U.S. after a previous deportation.
The bill would fine cities that enact sanctuary polices, as well as stop the state from giving those cities grants for projects like infrastructure work.
"We need to protect the people of Montana and I think we can do that with the sanctuary city bill," Holmlund said Tuesday on the House floor.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte called out the bill in his State of the State address last week, saying he'll sign it. Last session former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed a similar bill, also from Holmlund. The former Democratic governor argued the legislation violated the state and U.S. Constitutions and created an unfunded mandate to local governments because of the cost of holding someone who would otherwise be free and the civil lability over a violation of a person's rights. Also in 2019 the House failed on a tie vote to pass a referendum to put the question to voters.
In debating the bill Tuesday, representatives again clashed over the idea that the bill brings up issues of racism. In a hearing late last month, House Judiciary Committee Chair Barry Usher, R-Billings, stopped a rabbi and a reverend from speaking after objections their testimony connected the idea of racism and immigration policies. The language also drew objection from Republican Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell.
On Tuesday, Rep. Marilyn Marler, a Missoula Democrat, said the bill would put local law enforcement officers in the position of enforcing immigration policy, which she said they aren't trained for and "in our state of Montana relies on a person's appearance, which can open the door for racial profiling."
"I ask you to think how you would feel as a non-white person in an atmosphere that encourages this rhetoric," Marler said.
At that, Usher objected.
"This bill is not about racism, it's not about racial profiling. This bill is about sanctuary cities and whether or not we want to allow local municipalities to pass a bill or not. We as a state are saying we do not. It has nothing to do with race or racial profiling or immigration, illegal immigrants or not. It has to do with what we want to allow our local municipalities to do," Usher said.
Marler said her statements related the legislation, which prompted Skees, who was serving as the chair of the day in the House, to ask her to point to where in the bill it addressed racial profiling.
"We live in a state, with the exception of our Native American co-Montanans, we're mostly of white descent. European immigrants are going to blend in. People of color will not blend in," Marler said.
Montana is about 90% white and 7% Native American.
Skees told Marler the bill doesn't say anything "about race or color."
Rep. Ed Stafman, a Democrat from Bozeman, is the first rabbi to serve as a representative in Montana. In his opposition to the bill, he cited the sanctuary offered to runaway slaves on the Underground Railroad and started to reference the lack of sanctuary afforded by the U.S. to a ship of about 930 Jews who had escaped Nazi-controlled Germany before Skees cut him off.
"There is nothing about Nazis or the railroad in this bill. Please stay on the language of the bill," Skees told Stafman.
Stafman said the bill prohibited sanctuary cities, and he was speaking about consequences of banning them.
Skees countered that Stafman was straying from the legislation by "linking it to a point in history that is very inflammatory and it has nothing to do with the bill."
Stafman responded by saying "with all due respect, Mr. Speaker, the lack of sanctuary in the U.S. in the 1940s sent 937 Jews to their death in Germany. That's precisely what this bill is about."
Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, a Democrat from Rocky Boy who is a member of the Chippewa Cree and Assiniboine tribes, said if anyone had an issue with sanctuary cities, it should be him.
Windy Boy said he wanted to amend the bill to have an applicability date that "goes back as far as the country is concerned."
"History should be told as truth, and if we really want to get down to what a sanctuary city is, there's been sanctuary cities since the beginning of this so-called new country," Windy Boy said. " ... Plymouth Rock, that was a sanctuary place.
" .. I'm not being censored, I told you, and I'm not going to sit down and shut up," Windy Boy said. "I have a point to make here, and this bill here shouldn't even be in front of us. That's my point."
Skees also told Rep. Braxton Mitchell, a Republican from Columbia Falls, to stick to the bill when Mitchell began to read headlines about sanctuary cities in support of passing the legislation.
Montana has seen race and immigration issues collide recently, after a Border Patrol agent detained two women for speaking Spanish at a gas station in Havre near the U.S.-Canadian border in 2018. After a lawsuit, the U.S. Customers and Border Protection Agency settled with the women last November.
The agent said he asked the women for their identification because they were speaking Spanish, which he said wasn't common in Montana. He also told the women, after they asked, if they'd have been arrested for speaking French, to which the agent said no. The women's lawyers later said speaking Spanish was used as a "proxy for race."