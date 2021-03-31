House gives initial OK to religious freedom bill, without non-discrimination amendment

"You make these adjustments constantly and what you do is you hide and you hide and you hide," she said. "And that makes it hard to do a good job. It makes it hard to fully participate in your community."

Rep. Frank Garner, a Kalispell Republican, stood first to back the amendment.

"Men do not control my right to have my religious beliefs. The people in this room cannot affirm it, you cannot take it away from me," Garner said. "Because I suspect we will pass this bill today I'm supporting this amendment if it gives comfort to those people who feel that they will be subject to it."

Berglee, who is carrying the bill in the House, contended the amendment would undermine the bill. Berglee said he sees no evidence in the bill's language that discrimination would be permitted by the act's passage and that protections still exist if the state finds a compelling interest to halt discriminatory acts. He spoke briefly about four cases in which RFRA claims deployed as a defense against claims of LGBTQ discrimination were overturned because they were not protected under the act.