House gives initial OK to religious freedom bill, without non-discrimination amendment

The GOP-led state House on Wednesday gave initial approval to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, in the process turning down an amendment aimed at preventing the law to be used to allow discrimination, and pushed the bill one step closer to the Republican governor's signature.
Supporters objected to the idea the bill would allow for discrimination.
Senate Bill 215 was sponsored by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, and carried in the House by Rep. Seth Bergee, R-Joliet. The proposal, named after the same measure passed at the federal level in 1993, has kicked up plenty of criticism through the 2021 session. It's sparked rallies on the Capitol steps and more than 250 businesses, both national and those who conduct business in Montana, signed a letter condemning the bill roughly a week ago. It's also seen the support of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and a number of religious organizations around the state such as the Montana Family Foundation.
The bill, which bolsters religious freedom as a claim or defense in court, still requires a third reading in the House before it's sent to Gianforte's desk to be signed into law.
Republican lawmakers, with a wide majority in both houses, have handily lifted the bill out of committees and passed it in the Senate in early March. The bill's passage would require the government to show a compelling interest to burden a person's freedom of religious exercise. Conservatives have testified this session it may have allowed people to gather at places of worship during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
An amendment to limit the Religious Restoration Freedom Act from being used as a defense in court against a discrimination claim had earned the support of a few moderate House Republicans on Wednesday but failed to be put on the bill.
Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, brought the amendment Wednesday after acknowledging the bill supporters' claims that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act is not about discrimination. Abbott said as an elected lawmaker she tries to make impact where she has influence and she tries to let things go where she has none, but SB 215 was different.
"It's really hard not to take it personally because of what legislation like this signals to people like me and my family," Abbott told the House floor. She spoke about the calculations she has to make as a gay person wherever discrimination may arise, whether that's a hotel or an emergency room in a town she doesn't know.
"You make these adjustments constantly and what you do is you hide and you hide and you hide," she said. "And that makes it hard to do a good job. It makes it hard to fully participate in your community."
Rep. Frank Garner, a Kalispell Republican, stood first to back the amendment.
"Men do not control my right to have my religious beliefs. The people in this room cannot affirm it, you cannot take it away from me," Garner said. "Because I suspect we will pass this bill today I'm supporting this amendment if it gives comfort to those people who feel that they will be subject to it."
Berglee, who is carrying the bill in the House, contended the amendment would undermine the bill. Berglee said he sees no evidence in the bill's language that discrimination would be permitted by the act's passage and that protections still exist if the state finds a compelling interest to halt discriminatory acts. He spoke briefly about four cases in which RFRA claims deployed as a defense against claims of LGBTQ discrimination were overturned because they were not protected under the act.
"To me it would completely undo the meaning of the bill in saying we have the right to hold and exercise our religious beliefs," Berglee said. "That doesn't mean that there’s not a compelling state interest to prohibit those exercises of religion if the state sees it as being a negative to society."
Fourteen Republicans split with the majority to vote with every Democrat for the amendment, which ultimately failed on a 47-53 vote.
The House passed the bill on second reading on a wider margin, 61-39, setting SB 215 up for a third reading in the House on Thursday. Gianforte, represented by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras in committee hearings on the bill, has signaled he will sign the bill once it reaches his desk.