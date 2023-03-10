The Montana House of Representatives gave the initial OK to $2 million in grant funding for the state's homeless shelters on Friday.

The bill passed the key second reading vote on a 57-43 margin, but not until after a debate that touched the housing crisis and as well as frustrations with its downstream affects, with one representative invoking the baseball classic Field of Dreams to warn lawmakers, "If you build it, they will come."

Another said he'd rather see the money spent on bus tickets to send people out of state.

Republican Deer Lodge Rep. Greg Frazer, who sponsors House Bill 380, noted the unhoused population includes Montana's veterans, elderly and those displaced by booming home costs.

"We know that there's a housing crisis in our state. We've discussed bills dedicating a lot of money to different aspects of that crisis," Frazer said. "This bill is asking for a relatively modest amount to help out with that, to help get folks back on their feet."

The bill would establish matching grants for in-house substance use treatment and case management, as well as for families and elderly populations.

The debate over HB 380 swerved between concerns about the spending to the optics of improving homeless shelters, ostensibly drawing bigger homeless populations to Montana.

Rep. Tanner Smith, R-Kalispell, claimed out-of-state people were taking advantage of homelessness services in the Flathead Valley district he represents.

"In the Flathead Valley, you're going to be hard-pressed to find families that are homeless because we take care of our own, there's more churches in the Flathead than any place," Smith said. "What we have is an issue with the eight guys that are about my size, over here from Seattle, just over the last week who were harassing my wife and kids in the supermarket.

"I'd like to see this million dollars spent on bus tickets to get them out of here, because they're not the ones we want to help," he said.

It was the Flathead County Board of Commissioners in January who in an open letter called the valley's unhoused population an "increasing and distressing problem" and asked the community to "be unified in rejecting all things that empower the homeless lifestyle."

Shelters in the Flathead pushed back on that assertion, saying there's no evidence of people coming to the area due to an abundance of services promoted across a network of people using those services, according to reporting by the Flathead Beacon. And contrary to the commissioners' request to the community, the executive director of the Flathead Warming Center told the Beacon that an influx of community support had followed the commissioners' letter.

The bill would have implications for mental health services, one of the top-tier discussions this session. Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Big Fork, said the legislation would bridge the gap in funding services along with the grants recently passed for mobile crisis intervention teams.

"The question is what's the next step?" Keenan said. "We can stabilize people but then where do they go? Do they go to the emergency room? I hope not. … We're not in a good place right now, but hopefully after this legislative session we'll begin the assessment to find out what the mental health system needs are."

Frazer, a mental health technician at Montana State Prison, said Friday that taxpayer money would be better used putting people on a path toward stable housing than potentially putting them up at his place of work.

"Let's help out folks who really need the help and get back on their feet so they can be productive members of society," he said.

The bill passed and requires a third, usually informal, vote in the House before it moves forward to the next chamber. The House also approved an amendment on Friday to require the state health department to report the results of the grant program to lawmakers by August 2024.