House gives initial OK to bills to eliminate vaccination requirements

Both measures would prohibit “public accommodations” from denying access or services based on vaccine status, which many opponents to the bills argued would broadly to apply to both public and private medical facilities.

Heather O’Hara, a nurse and the vice president of the Montana Hospital Association, said it would affect the hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other health care providers the group represents. She said the bills would prevent those facilities from requiring that staff, patients or visitors be vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, hepatitis and other preventable diseases for which they currently require immunization.

“We want to make sure that we provide a safe environment for not only our patients and our residents who come to our facility to receive care, because that’s their home … but it’s also our responsibility to make sure that our employees are safe,” O’Hara said.