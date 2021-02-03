House gives initial OK to bar some insurance from covering abortions

A bill to bar insurance policies obtained through the Affordable Care Act health insurance exchange from covering abortion was endorsed by the House Wednesday on a mostly party-line vote, 66-34.
Rep. Jane Gillette of Bozeman sponsored House Bill 229, which she and other Republicans argued would bring state law in line with federal law restricting federal money being used to cover abortions.
An amendment to the bill, also passed on the House floor, would exempt pregnancies resulting from rape or incest from the new restriction. It was supported by Democrats and some Republicans, with Missoula Rep. Tom France calling it “better late than never” after the House Judiciary Committee declined to attach a similar change to the bill. The amendment passed 65-35.
“Ultimately, this decision will be made by a woman, but the taxpayers should not be on the hook for the decision that’s made,” said Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson. “They should not be required to fund abortions if it goes against their conscience.”
Democrats argued that rationale distracted from the real goal of restricting Montanans’ reproductive rights.
“Our Constitution protects the rights of Montanans to make private, personal health care decisions, and this bill, like all the other ones, invades that right,” said Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena.
Gillette, despite bringing forth the amendment to exempt pregnancies due to rape or incest, ultimately voted against it. After the floor session, she said she voted against the exemption out of respect for a close acquaintance whose conception was the result of rape.
"It was a person in my life, that is actually in my district, who fits that criteria," Gillette said.
Gillette’s bill was endorsed by the House Judiciary Committee last week on a party-line vote. It will likely face a final House vote Thursday before moving to the Senate.
Meanwhile, four other Republican-sponsored bills related to abortions are also moving forward.
A measure that would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age (House Bill 136) and another to require a woman to have what's called "informed consent," which includes warnings of death and other dangers at least 24 hours before a medical abortion (HB 171), are scheduled for hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday at 9 a.m.
The other two bills are slated for hearings by the same committee Friday at 9 a.m. One of them would require notification of the opportunity to have an ultrasound (HB 140), and the last (HB 167) would put to voters the so-called "Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act.
All four bills cleared the House on party-line votes last month.