House gives initial OK to bar some insurance from covering abortions

Gillette, despite bringing forth the amendment to exempt pregnancies due to rape or incest, ultimately voted against it. After the floor session, she said she voted against the exemption out of respect for a close acquaintance whose conception was the result of rape.

"It was a person in my life, that is actually in my district, who fits that criteria," Gillette said.

Gillette’s bill was endorsed by the House Judiciary Committee last week on a party-line vote. It will likely face a final House vote Thursday before moving to the Senate.

Meanwhile, four other Republican-sponsored bills related to abortions are also moving forward.

A measure that would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age (House Bill 136) and another to require a woman to have what's called "informed consent," which includes warnings of death and other dangers at least 24 hours before a medical abortion (HB 171), are scheduled for hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The other two bills are slated for hearings by the same committee Friday at 9 a.m. One of them would require notification of the opportunity to have an ultrasound (HB 140), and the last (HB 167) would put to voters the so-called "Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act.