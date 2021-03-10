House gives initial nod to putting FWP conservation easement back to Land Board

Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, carried SB 115 on the House floor, and echoed remarks given by Regier that the bill provides additional accountability for spending potentially large amounts of money.

Under an amendment, the value of an FWP easement or acquisition must top $1 million to require a Land Board vote.

In 2018, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, former Secretary of State Corey Stapleton and state Auditor Matt Rosendale, all Republicans, voted to indefinitely delay a vote on the $6.1 million Horse Creek Conservation Easement near Wibaux. Former Republican Attorney General Tim Fox and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock voted against delay.

The dispute continued to escalate when Bullock circumvented the board to approve the easement, pointing to the law which said land “acquisitions” required board approval and arguing easements did not qualify. Fox then issued an attorney general’s opinion disputing that legal notion, and the two elected officials ended up before the state’s high court where the justice’s sided with the former governor.