House gives initial nod to putting FWP conservation easement back to Land Board

A bill putting the final authority over Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ conservation easements in the hands of the Montana Land Board is expected to clear the House following strong support Wednesday.
Senate Bill 115 from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, had already cleared the Senate with largely Republican support and has continued to advance in the House. The bill essentially overturns a 2018 Montana Supreme Court decision which found that unlike FWP land purchases, the five-member Land Board did not hold authority over conservation easements. Under the decision, final authority resides with the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The bill passed on a mostly party-line second reading vote of 64-36 in the House on Wednesday. It must still pass a third reading, then heads to back to the Senate to concur changes made in the House before moving to the governor's desk.
A variety of private, state and federal agencies may hold conservation easements, which typically encumber the land from subdivision. FWP conservation easements also typically include a lump payment in exchange for public access rights.
Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, carried SB 115 on the House floor, and echoed remarks given by Regier that the bill provides additional accountability for spending potentially large amounts of money.
Under an amendment, the value of an FWP easement or acquisition must top $1 million to require a Land Board vote.
In 2018, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, former Secretary of State Corey Stapleton and state Auditor Matt Rosendale, all Republicans, voted to indefinitely delay a vote on the $6.1 million Horse Creek Conservation Easement near Wibaux. Former Republican Attorney General Tim Fox and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock voted against delay.
The dispute continued to escalate when Bullock circumvented the board to approve the easement, pointing to the law which said land “acquisitions” required board approval and arguing easements did not qualify. Fox then issued an attorney general’s opinion disputing that legal notion, and the two elected officials ended up before the state’s high court where the justice’s sided with the former governor.
Beyond the political wrangling, House Democrats argued Wednesday that Land Board oversight stifled private property rights and expanded government that only served to add uncertainty to an already lengthy and detailed process.
“If you put at the end of that process some elected folks that turn over every four years, it’s harder for people to commit to that process,” said Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula.
The main funding source for easements, the license-funded Habitat Montana program, could also suffer under the bill, Democrats said.
“What we’re doing here or potentially doing here is putting a chilling effect on every farmer or rancher around the state to use private property rights to promote public access and use hunter or angler money,” said Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula.
Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, disagreed, saying he had seen FWP poorly manage land it has acquired and that easements deserve an extra set of eyes.
