House gives initial approval to bills limiting power of governor, local officials in pandemic

House Bill 121 is from Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton. The legislation takes away the ability of a local health board or officer to adopt regulations and instead has them make recommendations to a city or county commission for approval or denial. That bill passed a second reading on a 70-30 vote, with support from all Republicans and three Democrats in the House.

Rep. Marty Malone, a Republican from Livingston and former county commissioner, said he wanted more involvement from elected officials.

"It's important for county commissioners to oversee every department, every board that impact things like this, that impact the entire population of the county," Malone said. "The elected officials need to step up and vote yea or nay."

Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, said the legislation would second-guess local health officials and that city and county commissions already have a say in decisions since they appoint health officers and boards, and those boards also sometimes include elected officials.

"This bill would have us believing our county and local officials don't have a say in public health and have no oversight, and that's just not true," Sullivan said. "This bill micromanages public health, it micromanages public heath's response by gutting quarantining and contact-tracing procedures in this time we're living in."