House gives initial approval to bills limiting power of governor, local officials in pandemic

Mostly along party lines, with Republican support and Democratic opposition, the Montana House gave initial approval Saturday to two bills that would change the power of local health officials and the governor to respond to a pandemic.
The bills are what emerged from more than two dozen pieces of legislation aimed at curtailing the powers of local public health officials and the executive branch during a public health crisis.
After being out of session for most of the pandemic, Republican legislators are making several attempts at molding the state's response to COVID-19 to address their concerns about how the pandemic was handled.
Already, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed Senate Bill 65, which aims to create a shield for businesses, churches, nonprofits and others from lawsuits over exposure to the virus. Another bill to offer similar protections to governments is also advancing, as are a slew of other proposals to do things like stop the closure of gun shops or shooting ranges during a pandemic and ensure churches could not be closed because of concern over spreading the airborne virus.
House Bill 121 is from Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton. The legislation takes away the ability of a local health board or officer to adopt regulations and instead has them make recommendations to a city or county commission for approval or denial. That bill passed a second reading on a 70-30 vote, with support from all Republicans and three Democrats in the House.
Rep. Marty Malone, a Republican from Livingston and former county commissioner, said he wanted more involvement from elected officials.
"It's important for county commissioners to oversee every department, every board that impact things like this, that impact the entire population of the county," Malone said. "The elected officials need to step up and vote yea or nay."
Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, said the legislation would second-guess local health officials and that city and county commissions already have a say in decisions since they appoint health officers and boards, and those boards also sometimes include elected officials.
"This bill would have us believing our county and local officials don't have a say in public health and have no oversight, and that's just not true," Sullivan said. "This bill micromanages public health, it micromanages public heath's response by gutting quarantining and contact-tracing procedures in this time we're living in."
Since the start of the pandemic, some counties in Montana have lost their public health officers because of harassment from the public and lack of support from local officials over health measures.
House Bill 230 is carried from Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell. It would limit a governor from declaring a state of emergency that lasts longer than 45 days. After that point, the Legislature would weigh in through a poll to continue that emergency declaration. That bill passed on a 67-33 party-line vote with Republican support and Democratic opposition.
Regier told the House the bill would stop a governor from running over the Legislature's powers in an emergency. Before the session Montana had a Democratic governor, but now the state has the first Republican in that office in 16 years.
"It's not about who's on the second floor (and) who controls the legislative branch," Regier said. "This is about a good form of state government. This bill adds ... balance and power back to the state government scales."
Sullivan said the bill would hamstring the state in the case of its most common reason for declaring emergencies, which is wildfires. Emergency declarations open the state up for receiving federal aid.
"This bill creates artificial timelines to the duration of an emergency that will hamper local and state response," Sullivan said, adding that fire seasons can last for months. Sullivan also raised concerns about the legislative poll defaulting to no if a lawmaker does not reply.
"This makes it more likely a poll will end a declaration likely at the wrong time," Sullivan said.
The bills face a final vote in the House, likely Monday, before advancing to the Senate.
Montana is no longer under a statewide mask mandate. When the governor lifted that directive earlier this month, he said local communities were best suited to make decisions about mask use or other measures such as capacity at businesses.
While Bedey's bill still allows for local measures with approval from city or county commissions, another proposal that has cleared the House, carried by Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, a Belgrade Republican, would prohibit local governments or health officials and boards from making businesses follow mandates dictating closures, capacity limits, or mask use and other measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. House Bill 257 also removes local governments' ability to issue fines for not following orders. That bill has cleared the House and is awaiting a vote in a Senate committee.