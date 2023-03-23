The Montana House along mostly party lines seems poised to pass a bill that would prohibit gender-affirming medical care for minors in Montana.

Senate Bill 99 is carried by Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish. It would also penalize any doctors who provide the care with fines and license suspension. Additionally, it would not allow state property, facilities or buildings to be knowingly used to promote or advocate social transitioning and stop Medicaid from covering care.

The bill has already cleared the Senate and faces a final vote in the House expected this week before it would move back to the Senate for review of amendments added in the House.

The House vote on a second reading Thursday was 65-35, with Republicans Rep. Greg Frazer, Mike Hopkins and Tom Welch voting against the legislation.

Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, brought an amendment to the bill on Tuesday that removed language prohibiting the use of public funds for any facility that offers gender-affirming care, including those out of state. That would remove concerns that children seeking other medical care out of state could still access those resources.

In the House, the bill was carried by Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, a Billings Republican. Seekins-Crowe advocated for the bill by saying minors have limited capacity to make decisions and should wait until they're 18 to consider choices about gender-affirming care.

Much of the debate in the House ran along the same lines as previous discussions over the bill, with supporters saying it was necessary to protect children and opponents saying it discriminated against transgender minors and families. While the Senate ground to a halt when debating SB 99 because of a fight over how to describe gender-affirming surgeries, the House did not run into similar problems Thursday.

Gender-affirming surgeries are not performed on trans minors in Montana, according to several doctors who treat children and have testified on the bill. Hormonal therapy only happens for trans minors after a lengthy process of consultation with several types of medical providers and with the consent of both parents, according to doctors and people who have gone through the experience that spoke against the bill.

Rep. SJ Howell, a Democrat from Missoula and the first nonbinary legislator in Montana, spoke against the bill Thursday, saying it singled out trans kids and families for different treatment.

“The truth is that kids who are not trans can and do access the health care that is defined in this bill all the time,” Howell said, adding that parents of children who want to take puberty blockers or undergo breast reduction surgery to do something like advance a gymnastics career would still be allowed to do so under the legislation.

“If we really wanted to protect kids, why not protect all kids?” Howell asked.

Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said that puberty blockers could come with long-term risks such as infertility, blood clots and weight gain.

“Altering the developing (endocrine) system of a child with a lack of long-term evidence in gender transition begs the question, why subject our youth to side effects of this type of hormone treatment?” Phalen asked.

Major medical associations have supported gender-affirming care and adopted best practices around the treatment.

An August 2022 statement from the president at the time of the American Academy of Pediatrics read: “There is strong consensus among the most prominent medical organizations worldwide that evidence-based, gender-affirming care for transgender children and adolescents is medically necessary and appropriate. It can even be lifesaving. The decision of whether and when to start gender-affirming treatment, which does not necessarily lead to hormone therapy or surgery, is personal and involves careful consideration by each patient and their family.”

Rep. Braxton Mitchell, a Columbia Falls Republican, spoke in support of the bill, saying he had concerns about an increase in children identifying as trans.

“Be on the right side of history. When folks look back on this bill, I hope your vote’s on the right side of history by voting to protect Montana children,” Mitchell said.

But Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat and first trans woman in the Legislature, compared trans children to left-handed children, saying those numbers also increased when people were no longer punished for it.

“The reason? We stopped beating children. There is not an explosion because of pressure. There are people who are able to be out and to be themselves,” Zephyr said.

Zephyr focused some of her remarks to the trans community in Montana.

“If you were trans, particularly if you are targeted by legislation like this, I have one request for you — please stay alive. I know how harmful and painful these bills can be to listen to,” Zephyr said. “ … There is an important thing that this bill does not and cannot do. It cannot stop us from existing. It will not get rid of trans people. Long after this body has reached sine die and legislation like this has stopped coming forward, trans people we will exist.”