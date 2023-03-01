Two competing Republican-sponsored charter school bills both cleared an initial vote in the state House on Wednesday.

House Bill 549, from Great Falls Rep. Fred Anderson passed a second reading on a 79-21 vote, a higher margin than House Bill 562 from Majority Leader Sue Vinton, of Billings. Vinton's had a 63-37 vote.

While both bills would allow for the formation of charter schools, they create that process in different ways. Anderson’s first offers up an opportunity for involvement with the local school board while Vinton’s instead has a separate commission validate schools. Anderson's bill would also hold the schools accountable to existing education and licensure laws and rules, while Vinton’s does not to the same degree, though she told legislators it still has accountability provisions.

Vinton said the intent of her legislation was to empower parents and encourage students to achieve their full education potential, as well as to offer educators professional opportunities. Charter schools would have access to state and local funding, Vinton said, though she emphasized that philanthropy would play a major role in school budgets.

Anderson said he wanted to ensure the opportunity for a local school board to be involved if they wanted to be.

"What this does is keeps local control as the first right of refusal with the local board. If they decide not to do this, then it allows any outside group to come in with an application," Anderson said. " ... The purpose of charter schools is to provide parental choice for children by expanding choice for educational opportunities."

Democratic Rep. Mark Thane, a longtime public school educator and administrator from Missoula, told the chamber that of the two bills, he wanted to see Anderson’s advance. Anderson picked up a larger margin with the support of Democrats.

Thane said the commission in Vinton’s bill was an unconstitutional overstepping of the state Board of Public Education, though both bills come with legal notes flagging potential issues.

Thane also said he didn't think Vinton’s bill had enough oversight since it exempted schools from a decent chunk of public education law that Anderson’s did not.

“Public moneys are flowing but the public does not maintain oversight through a locally elected school board,” Thane said.

But Rep. Terry Falk, a Kalispell Republican who has long been involved with private schools, said he supported Vinton’s bill because it would help break up what he equated to a monopoly of public schools and offer more options for kids who aren’t thriving. He voted for Vinton’s bill but not Anderson’s.

Democratic Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, of Box Elder, also spoke in support of Vinton’s bill and voted for both.

“Sometimes we gotta take that chance to try to think outside that box,” Windy Boy said. “This is something I think is outside that box. … How do we know something won’t work if we don’t try it?”

Both bills face a final vote in the House before the end of the week. Once they reach the Senate, some lawmakers have suggested seeking ways to combine the bills through a conference committee.