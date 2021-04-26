House flip-flops on marijuana implementation

"We rushed the process to get the bills to the Senate on the idea that they would be blended to be improved," Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, said. "We can harmonize it in the way that we would have a greater comfort with it."

The bill didn't surface until three months into the four-month session, though voters approved recreational marijuana back in November.

Minority whip Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, supported considering the bill again in the full House, saying misinformation was pushed during Monday's debate about the 3% tax option available to local governments.

Several Republicans flipped to bring the bill back up for another debate on a 56-43 vote.

The quandary for Republicans is consequential. If HB 701 fails, the language from Initiative 190 remains in state law, meaning marijuana would be legalized without Republican-approved sideboards on how it's sold. If HB 701 passes, Republicans will have lost several priorities in marijuana legalization despite a majority in both chambers.