House flip-flops on marijuana implementation

House Republicans upset at changes made in the Senate briefly turned down a marijuana implementation package Monday before reversing course and voting to bring the bill back Tuesday for more debate.
House Bill 701, the legislation to implement recreational marijuana, emerged from three bills the House sent the upper chamber at the beginning of April. It's one of the remaining major pieces still left to finalize in what's expected to be the last week of the legislative session.
Republicans on Monday decried several important changes made in the Senate — like allowing home grows and funneling revenues from a 20% tax toward conservation and public access funding. The House previously denied those proposals.
The House's first vote on HB 701 Monday went 47-53 against, which would have sent the bill to a conference committee where lawmakers from both chambers would have to push for additional compromise in the last days of the session.
Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Hopkins, a Republican from Missoula, pointed to measures in the bill favored by Republicans, including warning labels and child-resistant packaging. After the legislation went down, Hopkins motioned the House to reconsider, a move opposed by members of his own party that sought the conference committee option.
"We rushed the process to get the bills to the Senate on the idea that they would be blended to be improved," Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, said. "We can harmonize it in the way that we would have a greater comfort with it."
The bill didn't surface until three months into the four-month session, though voters approved recreational marijuana back in November.
Minority whip Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, supported considering the bill again in the full House, saying misinformation was pushed during Monday's debate about the 3% tax option available to local governments.
Several Republicans flipped to bring the bill back up for another debate on a 56-43 vote.
The quandary for Republicans is consequential. If HB 701 fails, the language from Initiative 190 remains in state law, meaning marijuana would be legalized without Republican-approved sideboards on how it's sold. If HB 701 passes, Republicans will have lost several priorities in marijuana legalization despite a majority in both chambers.
The conservation funding had been called "laughable" by House Republicans until it was restored in the Senate last week. The funding was included in Initiative 190, but had been quickly challenged as a constitutional violation — ballot initiatives cannot appropriate funds. Republicans also worked to remove a local option sales tax from the bill, worrying it would serve as a precursor to other local sales tax proposals. Both returned in a sweeping amendment in the Senate committee last week.
The individual home grow provision also returned, despite warnings from law enforcement that home grow opened the door to marijuana grows outside of the state oversight mechanism set up in the bill.
Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, made the case Monday for Democrats to embrace the measure. Weeks ago, when the House first voted on HB 701, Sullivan had been the Democrats' voice opposing the measure because it strayed so far from the initiative's language.
An unintentional coalition of Democrats and Republicans have already killed the bill once, in the House Taxation Committee nearly a month ago. Democrats chose to oppose it because it had little semblance of I-190, while some Republicans believed it did not put enough sidebars on marijuana, which remains illegal at the federal level.
The House Taxation Committee revived the bill and the House sent all three proposals to the Senate under the premise that there would be certain bits from them stitched together in the final version, although that never happened and the other proposals died in the Senate committee.
If the House and Senate repeal all the compromises that lifted HB 701 from the Senate, that makeup of Republicans eying safety and Democrats staying true to I-190's language could decide the bill's fate again.
"I would say that one way or another the senate amendments are not going to be amended out of the bill," Hopkins said Monday of the prospect of a conference committee taking the bill. "It doesn’t seem to me, that there is the willingness on the senate side to do so."
The House meets again 10 a.m. Tuesday.