House endorses using campaign money to cover childcare costs

Usher clarified that that he was not referring to gender discrimination.

"I said discrimination between those who have children at this point in their life, versus those who do not have children at this point in their life," he said.

The bill passed 56-44 on second reading. It will likely face a final vote on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the House State Administration Committee discussed two other election-related bills, including one that would require the state to pay for the return postage on mail-in ballots.

Proponents of the measure, House Bill 287, argued that it would make voting easier for groups of people, including those with disabilities, who are less likely to have easy access to in-person polling places or the stamps needed to return their ballots.

Beth Brenneman, an attorney with Disability Rights Montana, said that workers in institutional settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes, often don’t keep stamps on hand for patients, and noted that they are typically focused on the more immediate needs of people with disabilities.