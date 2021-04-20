House endorses tax recoup from trust land applicants

The Montana House of Representatives on Tuesday endorsed a proposal to allow counties to recoup property taxes from applicants seeking exemptions if the process surpasses five years.

Senate Bill 214, from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would allow counties to recapture property taxes if an applicant seeking to transfer their property to a trust land with the federal government is denied or if the process exceeds five years.

The tribal trust lands' tax exemption status has led to bitter fights with their encompassing county governments, especially so in Lake County. In January, the Daily Inter Lake reported Lake County settled its lawsuit against the state revenue department over an erroneous tax exemption designation that cost the county tens of thousands of dollars.

Six of the eight House lawmakers from the American Indian Caucus stood to oppose the bill on the floor hearing Tuesday, arguing it would acutely affect tribal governments applying for tax exemption status for property. Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from Browning, joined others in contending the process is often exacerbated by hurdles at the federal level.