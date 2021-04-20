House endorses tax recoup from trust land applicants

The Montana House of Representatives on Tuesday endorsed a proposal to allow counties to recoup property taxes from applicants seeking exemptions if the process surpasses five years.
Senate Bill 214, from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would allow counties to recapture property taxes if an applicant seeking to transfer their property to a trust land with the federal government is denied or if the process exceeds five years.
The tribal trust lands' tax exemption status has led to bitter fights with their encompassing county governments, especially so in Lake County. In January, the Daily Inter Lake reported Lake County settled its lawsuit against the state revenue department over an erroneous tax exemption designation that cost the county tens of thousands of dollars.
Six of the eight House lawmakers from the American Indian Caucus stood to oppose the bill on the floor hearing Tuesday, arguing it would acutely affect tribal governments applying for tax exemption status for property. Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from Browning, joined others in contending the process is often exacerbated by hurdles at the federal level.
"We’re talking about five years," Poplar Democrat Frank Smith said. "For the federal government that isn’t very long."
Proponents of the bill said it rectifies languishing property tax revenues for counties when applications are stalled. A bill passed by the 2011 Legislature gave immediate exemption for those who applied for their lands to be moved into a trust with the federal government. As that process is protracted, or if the application is denied, the county loses out on those tax revenues.
"It's the Montana state Legislature that created this problem," Rep. Joe Read, a Republican from Ronan, countered to opponents who said the matter should be handled at the county level.
The bill would also require the federal agency involved in the application process to notify the county when it receives an application, so the county would be made aware the property was coming off the tax rolls.
The House passed SB 214 largely on party lines Tuesday, 63-37. The bill needs a third reading in the House before it moves on to the governor's desk.