A new tax break for telecommunications companies inched closer to passage in the Legislature on Monday, with proponents calling it a shot in the arm for rural connectivity in Montana.

Senate Bill 529 adds wireless infrastructure to a tax abatement program established in 2021 to incentivize increased fiber optic and coaxial cable capacity in the state. It would exempt new wireless infrastructure from property taxes for five years, followed by a five-year phase-in of those taxes, so the equipment would be taxed at its full value after 10 years.

Companies claiming the tax credit would also have to reinvest those tax savings in additional wireless or broadband infrastructure.

But during a lengthy speech railing against the proposal as a “welfare program” for telecommunications companies, Rep. John Fitzpatrick, an Anaconda Republican, argued it was simply cutting taxes on investments that would happen either way.

“We are denying local government access to increased tax base and giving a tax reduction to entities who never risked their own money and who would have done the project anyway, because someone else paid the bill,” Fitzpatrick said.

He was referring to infrastructure built with funds that came from federal programs, which the bill specifically allows companies to claim the tax breaks on. It proposes removing a provision in current law that states companies can claim the tax abatement for money that flowed into the state through the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive spending bill passed in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Fitzpatrick was among a handful of Republicans who voted against the bill, which attracted about the same number of Democrats to vote in favor of it.

Other GOP lawmakers characterized HB 529 as an important extension of a program they said succeeded in bringing more broadband capacity to rural Montana.

“This is not a giveaway from taxpayers,” House Speaker Pro Tem Rhonda Knudsen, a Culbertson Republican. “This is about incentivizing investment and deployment of wireless service to the rural areas.”

The bill was supported in the House Taxation Committee by AT&T, T-Mobile and other telecommunications companies. It had no opposition.

The bill’s hit to state revenue is projected to increase each year it’s in effect, according to the fiscal note. That loss in state tax money would stabilize at about $760,000 per year, the Department of Revenue estimates, while local governments would also need to shift the tax burden to other types of property.

The bill passed 68-31 on second reading and still needs a final vote in the House. Because it has been amended since it cleared the Senate, those changes will need to be considered by the upper chamber before it can move on to the governor’s desk. The legislation stalled last week after the House failed to pass it on a 44-55 vote, before reconsidering that vote the following day.