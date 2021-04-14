House endorses repeal of PAC money limits for legislative candidates

Alaska sets a slightly lower ceiling for gubernatorial candidates, because it caps individuals’ donations at $500 no matter which office they’re donating to. But Alaska also caps contributions on a yearly basis, while Montana’s per-election limits mean individuals or other entities can give twice the limit when they’re able to donate separately to a candidate’s primary and general election campaigns.

Colorado maintains slightly higher contribution caps than Montana for legislative and most statewide candidates, although in the case of gubernatorial elections the limit is slightly lower.

For most other states, the donation limits aren’t anywhere near those of Montana, which have been the subject of lawsuits in recent years. Ten states place no limits on contributions by individuals to candidates, while 20 states don’t limit those contributions from political parties. In at least 11 states, political committees can give unlimited campaign money to individual candidates.

A final vote is required on SB 224 before it passes the House, after which it would head back to the Senate to consider the amendments.

For the first time in 16 years, Montana has a Republican in the governor's office, after Gov. Greg Gianforte won the 2020 election and replaced the termed-out former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. One of Bullock's hallmark issues was working to limit dark money in the state's elections, and in 2015 he passed the Disclose Act, which increased transparency in campaign finance reporting, with bipartisan support. Across two governor's races in four years, Gianforte self-financed his campaigns with more than $12.5 million.

