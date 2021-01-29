House endorses repeal of local vape product bans

A bill to prohibit local governments from putting regulations on vaping and alternative nicotine products got the initial approval from the Montana House Friday, a proposal carried by a lawmaker who co-owns three vape shops.

House Bill 137 defines vaping products separately from tobacco products as "alternative nicotine products and vapor products." It would also retroactively strip local governments' regulations in place on the matter, like Missoula's ban on flavored vape products was intended to go into effect last week.

Instead, The Missoula City Council delayed activating the law after it was sued by a local vendor on Monday. Mayor John Engen suggested postponing the ordinance given the possibility that the Legislature might take away its local control, according to City spokeswoman Ginny Merriam. Passage of HB 137 would do that, making the local lawsuit moot.

The House passed the bill on second reading, 65-35. The makeup of the House is 67 Republicans and 33 Democrats; Republican Reps. Sharon Greef, of Florene, and Geraldine Custer, of Forsyth, both went against the proposal. The House must still vote on a third reading of the bill, typically something of a formality, before HB 137 is passed over to the Senate.