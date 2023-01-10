House endorses new state veterans' cemetery for Columbia Falls

Montana would establish a new state veterans' cemetery in Columbia Falls under a bill the state House endorsed unanimously Tuesday.

The nearest veterans cemetery, in Missoula, is projected to fill up by the end of 2025, according to the state Department of Veterans Affairs.

House Bill 81 was requested by the Montana Department of Military Affairs, and would establish the new cemetery on 150 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the Montana Veterans’ Home in Columbia Falls.

“This legislation will cement and honor the legacy for the men and women that fought for our freedoms,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls.

The construction costs would be funded by a grant from the National Cemetery Administration within the Department of Veterans Affairs. The state would use around $160,000 from cannabis tax collections each year to pay for a full-time groundskeeper and cemetery manager, plus the cost of equipment and supplies, according to the bill's fiscal note.

Kelly Ackerman, the division administrator for veterans’ affairs, told the House State Administration Committee last week that the initial phase would develop 64 acres of plots for veterans residing in nine counties in western and north-central Montana.

There are currently three other state veterans’ cemeteries in Montana, located in Missoula, Miles City and at Fort Harrison in Helena. There is also a federal veterans' cemetery in Yellowstone County and a tribal veterans' cemetery on the Crow Reservation.

The bill still faces a final vote in the House before heading to the Senate.