House endorses districts for Supreme Court seats

The Montana House on Thursday gave the initial OK to a bill that would assign state Supreme Court justices to districts, shifting away from their statewide representation.

Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican who represents rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, proposes with House Bill 325 that the change would mean voters are better represented on the high court. People from Red Lodge would likely choose a different judge than a Havre voter, he said.

"They're not going to vote for the same core values," Usher said.

The Legislature would review the districts after each census to maintain equal population. After every election, the seven justices would vote to select their chief justice.

Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, said the bill would likely be overturned by the state Supreme Court after a lengthy legal battle, and added the high court found in 2012 a similar bill was unconstitutional.