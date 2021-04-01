House committee votes down bill allowing crossbows for hunters with disabilities

A Montana House committee Wednesday voted down a bill that would allow hunters with disabilities to use crossbows during archery season.

Senate Bill 111 from Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, would require a hunter with a disability receive a doctor’s certification and purchase a special permit to use a crossbow during archery season. Currently, crossbows may be used during firearm seasons in Montana, but the archery season is limited to traditional and compound bows. Adaptive equipment for archery gear is allowed with a doctor’s diagnosis of a disability.

Legislation allowing hunters with disabilities to use crossbows during archery season has come in several recent sessions, each time being defeated before passing to the governor’s desk.