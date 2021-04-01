House committee votes down bill allowing crossbows for hunters with disabilities

A Montana House committee Wednesday voted down a bill that would allow hunters with disabilities to use crossbows during archery season.
Senate Bill 111 from Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, would require a hunter with a disability receive a doctor’s certification and purchase a special permit to use a crossbow during archery season. Currently, crossbows may be used during firearm seasons in Montana, but the archery season is limited to traditional and compound bows. Adaptive equipment for archery gear is allowed with a doctor’s diagnosis of a disability.
Legislation allowing hunters with disabilities to use crossbows during archery season has come in several recent sessions, each time being defeated before passing to the governor’s desk.
SB 111 was the subject of two often emotional hearings, the first in Senate Fish and Game earlier in the session, and the second last week in House Human Services. Both hearings featured both hunters and advocates for hunters with disabilities who said they could not physically operate a bow, even with adaptive equipment, as proponents. Opponents included archery organizations who testified that crossbows are fundamentally different weapons than traditional or compound bows with greater potential for success.
After SB 111 passed the Senate largely along party lines with majority Republicans in favor, Molanr requested it be heard in House Health and Human Services because he believed the issue was one of fairness and compliance with disability law rather than hunting seasons.
On Thursday the committee took action on the bill. Without discussion a vote was called for, and on a vote of 6-13, voted down SB 111 and then tabled the measure.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.