House committee passes bill to regulate media coverage in Montana

A House panel voted Thursday to approve a bill to regulate media outlets operating in Montana, including social media, by compelling them to publish the resolution of court cases with equal placement, "magnitude, prominence, scale and manner" as prior coverage of the case.

House Bill 711, sponsored by Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, would also give a defendant's representatives the ability to demand that media outlets “take down any unflattering pictures” or mugshots that were previously published. If media outlets fail to comply within 10 days, the requester could seek $10,000, plus attorney’s fees and other damages, from the outlets.

“They’ll have to retract, they’ll have to make amends in print for the same amount of time they abuse somebody, per se, with false statements once it’s proved that they were false, then they have to rescind that,” Noland said. “… if they put it in the paper five days, it’s got to run five days of rebuttal, with the correct statements.”

No one testified to speak in favor of or against the bill.