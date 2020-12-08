House changes rules on killing bills to give chairs more power, speaker too

“We have a lot of bill drafts that we need efficiency as it goes through committee. This allows the chair of the committee, at their discretion, to bring the bills forward,” Regier said. “It does provide … that a committee through a majority vote may schedule a bill in the committee’s possession for a hearing and committee action. So that is also giving the majority of the committee oversight if they disagree with the chair.”

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said the change could silence ideas and stifle the voices of Montanans.

“Our worry about that is it’s making it harder to represent our constituents and making it harder for our constituents to have a voice in the process,” Abbott said.

Under the change, committee chairs wouldn’t have to schedule the bills for hearings or votes. That could be overruled by a majority vote in the committee.

The change also gives the speaker say, instead of needing approval of the majority of the House, over committee assignments. Regier said that was a reversion to the way the House rules were before the 2019 session.

“That’s going back to the way things were done for years,” Regier said. " … The thought behind this is that we elect the speaker, let's let the speaker do his job.”