Montana would spend $96 million of its surplus to stabilize pension funds for law enforcement under a bill that got preliminary approval in the House on Wednesday, following on the heels of a bill to pump $300 million into the state employees' retirement system.

“I recognize that House Bill 569 is yet another huge ask for one-time moneys to bring down some of this state’s unfunded liabilities,” said the bill sponsor, Sen. Terry Moore, R-Billings.

House Bill 569 emerged from a budget committee last week with much of a different pension-related bill grafted onto it, and as written would now shift $28 million on the pension fund for the Montana Highway Patrol, $27 million on the sheriffs’ pension and $41 million on the game warden and peace officer pension. It would bring the amortization period for all three funds to 25 years, Moore said.

The bill passed 65-35 and still needs a final vote before it can transmit to the Senate. Prior to passage, the chamber held a lengthy debate on a Democrat-sponsored amendment that would have removed a requirement that law enforcement officers reach age 50 before they can start drawing their retirement benefits. They also already need to be on the job for 20 years before they become eligible.

Rep. Denise Baum, a Billings Democrat and police detective, said it would punish people who “meritoriously served this state” by forcing them to work past the 20-year period that gets them to eligibility.

“We know how incredibly high-stress, high-risk law enforcement is,” Baum said. “This absolutely goes against any of the other issues we’ve tried to deal with, retention and recruitment.”

Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, also gave an impassioned speech about being an active law enforcement officer, but said he thought the bill struck a good balance as written. And Republican Rep. Llew Jones of Conrad argued that amending the bill would be a policy decision that would add a significant liability to the existing unfunded obligation.

“It will not amortize as it sits” with the amendment, Jones said. “It will fix it for a while, but it will always require resources.”

Another bill sponsored by Moore, House Bill 226, would use another $300 million of the surplus to pay down part of the unfunded liability of the state employees’ pension plan. It passed the House on a bipartisan vote Monday.

Also on Wednesday, a lengthy debate over another bill to address pension liabilities was narrowly voted down as public employee union representatives watched from the gallery.

Senate Bill 385 failed on a second reading vote 22-28, after senators from both sides of the aisle expressed doubts about removing guaranteed annual benefit adjustments from the pensions offered to new state employees.

Those guaranteed pension increases, often referred to by the acronym “GABA,” currently ensure that state employees’ pension payments continue to increase alongside inflation. New hires are guaranteed annual GABA increases of 1.5%. But that increase is subject to several other criteria, including other increases and to what extent the pension program’s liabilities are unfunded.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R- Great Falls, chastised his colleagues for opposing the bill, saying the current benefit increases are unaffordable and keeping it would require the Legislature to continue dumping money into an insolvent system.

“It’s fun to come here and play Santa Claus and give away benefits,” Fitzpatrick said. “... (But) this is an important thing for the taxpayer. We cannot continue to afford the GABA, it is unsustainable.”

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, responded that as a long-time public employee, he knows those workers carefully scrutinize their benefits. The bill would ultimately exacerbate the state’s struggle to hire workers, he said.

“If we start chipping away at these benefits, then we need to think about whether we are going to be competitive with private industry wages,” Flowers said.