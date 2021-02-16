House allows for similar bill limiting medical care for transgender minors

A handful of House Republicans who voted for the bill on an initial second reading in January changed from yes to no on the final House vote, which led to its defeat.

That bill would have prohibited the same procedures and referrals, as well as originally certain medications, though that portion of the bill was later amended.

Fuller's second attempt was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. But House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, objected during the House's floor session, citing a rule that prohibits bills that aim to do the same things as legislation the House has already disposed of.

Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, said he would have the House Rules Committee decide if Fuller's new bill could advance.

The rules committee convened immediately after the floor session.

Abbott told the committee the bill was similar to the one the House already defeated.

"The new version removes two treatments, but the rest of the bill is designed to accomplish the same purpose from my point of view," Abbott said. "From my perspective, these are clearly designed to accomplish the same purpose and it's the reason the rule exists is to not have to relitigate thing that have been disposed of."