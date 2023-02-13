After voting to revive the measure last week, lawmakers on Monday again voted down a bill to create and fund a mental health screening program in Montana’s schools.

The bill would allow school districts to opt in to a mental health screening program for students, which included hiring vendors, notifying parents and to provide additional clinical follow up services as needed.

Supporters of the bill touted screenings as a tool to identify students’ mental health issues. Early intervention comes with additional benefits such as lower costs over the long term, and the bill comes as school districts say the demand is there, supporters said.

Opponents questioned whether a new screening program would duplicate other programs and the effectiveness of current efforts.