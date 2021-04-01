 Skip to main content
House adopts rule governing attire
House Republicans on Thursday passed rules governing lawmakers' attire, concluding two weeks of partisan bickering over the Legislature's dress code.

House Resolution 5 passed on a nearly party-line vote, 67-33, with one Democrat voting in favor of it and one Republican voting against.

The resolution also applies to legislative staff, members of the media, interns, aides and pages.

It mandates "professional business attire" for House members conducting business in the state Capitol, including jackets, ties and dress slacks for men, and "a suit, or dress slacks, skirt, jacket and dress blouse or suit-like dress" for women.

The issue came to a head after Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, objected to another member of the House not wearing a necktie earlier this session.

Republicans have argued the dress code was necessary to show respect for the House chamber and their positions as state representatives.

Democrats said the resolution creates a lack of clarity and that the Speaker of the House is already able to address decorum issues.

