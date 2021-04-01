House adopts rule governing attire

House Republicans on Thursday passed rules governing lawmakers' attire, concluding two weeks of partisan bickering over the Legislature's dress code.

House Resolution 5 passed on a nearly party-line vote, 67-33, with one Democrat voting in favor of it and one Republican voting against.

The resolution also applies to legislative staff, members of the media, interns, aides and pages.

It mandates "professional business attire" for House members conducting business in the state Capitol, including jackets, ties and dress slacks for men, and "a suit, or dress slacks, skirt, jacket and dress blouse or suit-like dress" for women.

The issue came to a head after Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, objected to another member of the House not wearing a necktie earlier this session.