Hospitals prepping for surge in COVID-19 patients

At St. Peter's Health in Helena, there were about 30 beds available last Wednesday, though spokeswoman Andrea Groom noted some are set aside for specific purposes like labor and delivery and behavioral health. The hospital has a total of 123 beds and is "continually working on surge plans to create additional beds and patient care areas in our facility and in the community," Groom wrote. The Helena hospital already found 45 additional beds that could be used for acute care.

Hospitals around the state are watching personal protective equipment inventories closely. There's been a shortage all around the country, and increasing reports of governors bidding against each other for limited supplies. In some regions, local sewists are stepping in to make masks, contractors are donating their stocks and even people with 3D printers are filling gaps.

The state has made several acquisitions and is constantly seeking more supplies, Bullock said.