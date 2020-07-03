Hospitals prepped for surge but face challenges

“We can’t rest on our laurels, and we have to continually reassess. But as of right now, with one hospitalization, a new ICU coming online here in the weeks ahead, we’re feeling pretty good about it,” Kelley said. “I would also say we only have one major hospital in Gallatin County, so we have to be really careful about being too complacent with it.”

Back in late March and early April, Montana hospitals were in the thick of the beginning of the pandemic and didn’t know what to expect. Some of the modeling at the time painted a dark picture. Rich Rasmussen, the president and chief executive officer of the Montana Hospital Association, said some early predictions showed there could be more than 3,000 cases in Montana, leading to overwhelmed ICUs.

“It was a very different world, or a very different lens we were looking through at that time,” Rasmussen said. “Today we have a better grasp of that. We have the protective equipment, the blood supply is coming back, and certainly we have measures in place to help us with that surge to be able to create capacity in our health system. All of that we didn’t have (in March).”

The increase in case growth now also doesn't correlate to increased hospital demand, said Dr. Scott Ellner, the chief executive officer at Billings Clinic.