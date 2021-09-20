Home visiting programs have less funding available

The budget for a program that provided in-home support for parents and their babies has lost 40% of its federal funding, which could leave counties and service providers without enough money to operate programs.

Montana’s voluntary Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program works with pregnant women and families with children from birth through kindergarten through a variety of services that includes home visits by nurses, social workers, early childhood educators and more able to help families navigate the early years of a child’s life. The services can be provided by counties or organizations that are awarded the contracts.

The program has been found to help reduce abuse and neglect, improve parents’ and children's health and promote school readiness.

“What you see with families that engage in home visiting services is that they are more economically stable, they pursue post-secondary education, the kiddos are more successful in school, there’s less abuse and neglect, there’s less engagement in the criminal justice system and health needs are cared for,” said Drenda Niemann, the board chair of the Association of Montana Public Health Officials and public health officer in Lewis and Clark County.