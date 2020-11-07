Hogan moves from DPHHS to DOA

Over the last nine months under Hogan, the department has helped manage the state's response to the novel coronavirus.

The health department is the largest state agency, making up about 42% of the state budget with an annual appropriation of $4.3 billion from federal, state and special revenue.

Hogan sent out an email to DPHHS employees Friday thanking them for their work.

"When I assumed my position as director, I wanted to ensure we made the best investments with our funding to make significant progress in our support of Montanans," Hogan wrote. "I focused on increasing accountability within the department and working more closely with our stakeholders to promote transparency about the work we do."

At the DOA, Hogan will be the Health Care and Benefits Division administrator.

"She brings numerous years of health care experience to this role including her most recent role as the director of DPHHS and her direct experience with the state’s employee benefits plan while as the director of Department of Administration for four years," DOA administrator John Lewis wrote in an email to employees last week.