High Montana income tax collections drive budget surplus expectations

Montana’s revenue picture remains bright, with the state’s fiscal analysts projecting an annual surplus of as much as $950 million thanks to factors including federal stimulus bills, a bump in new residents and high inflation.

The lower end of the state Legislative Fiscal Division estimate is $181 million for the fiscal year that will end June 30. The midpoint of those estimates is more than $450, a bit higher than the surplus from the previous year.

“This is a great place to be, and it’s not terribly common,” Legislative Fiscal Division Director Amy Carlson told the Revenue Interim Committee during a Thursday meeting.

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty for final tax revenues, she added that there’s “no risk of cutting budgets,” as happened following a drastic budget shortfall in 2017.

Part of this year’s jump in revenues comes from taxpayers declaring more income than usual in anticipation of future tax hikes, Carlson told the committee.

Inflation drives up state revenues by boosting wages, which is reflected in income tax, along with other revenues such as oil revenue taxes and those collected on lodging.

Individual income tax collections, which made up 59% of the state’s nearly $3 billion in general fund revenue last year, is 12.7% higher than it was at this point in 2021. Corporate income tax revenue is up 29%, but Carlson noted that is expected to slow in the coming months.

Property taxes, which were expected to grow by 6.7% in the estimate the Legislature used to build its biennial budget last year, are up 4.8%, according to the fiscal division’s January report. The division expects those revenues to ultimately come in close to the estimate.

Oil and gas production taxes are likewise more aligned with estimates, while vehicle taxes and fees are up 7.2% from a year ago despite an expected decrease. Light motor vehicle registrations make up the bulk of that increase, according to the report.

